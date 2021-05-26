Drew and Jonathan Scott Take up 'Tedious' Task in Sneak Peek of 'Property Brothers: Forever Home' Season Premiere

✖

In the latest sneak peek at the new season of Property Brothers: Forever Home, fans get a look at just what has made the famous duo so popular over the years. Between their beautiful renovations and their brotherly banter, Drew and Jonathan Scott have carved out a niche in the world of home makeover shows, and their work on Property Brothers: Forever Home drives that home. The brothers goodnaturedly snipe at each other while removing the outdated finish on the floors of one of their latest projects.

New episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home premiere Wednesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET, and will follow Drew and Jonathan as they take basic homes and turn them into dream homes for the families who live in them. Sometimes an old home just needs a fresh perspective to be truly great, and the brothers are determined to "unlock a home’s full potential through renovation and redesign to create the perfect place that families won’t want to leave." Episodes will be available to stream the same day on discovery+ and HGTV GO.

The Scotts recently celebrated a major milestone in their careers as television superstars: helping over 400 families achieve their home renovation dreams. When they were guests on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on April 12, the Canadians were honored with a surprise reel of families from the past decade paying tribute for their forever homes. The moment brought out some incredible emotions from both brothers as the families expressed their thanks for the hard work that they had done.

Before Kotb and Hager Bush surprised the two with the emotional reel of gratitude, they asked how 400+ renovations have felt for the twins since first starting out more than a decade ago. "So tired," Jonathan teased while his brother Drew pretended to doze off. "Even when we were just waiting for you guys, we were reminiscing — there's so many stories, and being able to help that many families is an incredible thing. And we had even done, oh my gosh, hundreds of renovations before starting the Property Brothers and it's just special to know because a lot of the families on our shows would never have been able to do any of this if it wasn't for the show."