Everything to Know About Dr. Pimple Popper’s TLC Series

TLC will have fans “oozingly addicted” to its new series Dr. Pimple Popper.

California-based dermatologist, Sandra Lee, MD, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, is about to move from the screens of computers and phones to the small screen when her namesake series Dr. Pimple Popper premieres on TLC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An adaptation of the content that has made her a viral sensation, will see the new series, which has received a full-order from the network, take on unique dermatology cases that Lee is tasked with treating, promising fans plenty of squeezes and pops.

Keep scrolling to see everything we know about Lee’s new TLC series.

Who is Dr. Lee?

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is a board-certified dermatologist based in Southern California.



While she first began posting videos of her pimple popping antics to her YouTube Channel in 2010, it was not until 2015 that her popularity truly began to skyrocket when she began posting shorter clips to her Instagram account, with Lee raking in billions of views and more than 3 million subscribers to her YouTube Channel.



Lee credits her success to multiple factors, including the educational factor of her videos, their entertainment purposes, the fact that some find her videos to be therapeutic.



“There’s a great sense of satisfaction to watch pressure being built up and released, and to watch the body being cleansed or cleaned,” she says on her website.

Why are her videos so popular?

After soaring to internet fame, Lee faced many questions as to what it was about her videos that made them so popular, and she had a simple answer: they are like pornography.



“People were watching under a closet, almost like it was porn, and people are now embracing it. It’s become less guilty. People were hiding this issue, but now they are announcing it to the world, they are proud of it,” she said. “They’ve found other people who have this same joy and they appreciate that and now they know they are normal. It’s absolutely mind-boggling to me.”

Premiere Date

Fans eagerly awaiting the new series thankfully will not be forced to wait much longer. Dr. Pimple Popper will premiere on TLC on Wednesday, July 11, at 10 p.m. ET.



The series had first been tested in January with a one-hour special of the same name. It debuted to wild success, drawing in 1.2 million viewers, and ultimately lead to a full-fledged series.

How many episodes?

The new series will consist of six one-hour episodes full of pimple popping fun, promising plenty of waves of nausea for those who have weak stomachs.



“People love to learn about their skin, why these growths happen, how they are removed…I hear so often from people about how they watch my videos and then aspire to become dermatologists or other skincare specialists,” Lee wrote on her site. “At the end of the day, the reason for all of this is really to educate people, and to help them take better care of their own body and skin.”

Open Casting

Following the success of the one-hour special, TLC posted an open casting call for anyone interested in having their own skin issues treated by the world renowned Dr. Pimple Popper.



“Do you have a lipoma or cyst? Are you suffering from severe blackheads or acne? Do you have an undiagnosed skin condition that is negatively affecting you? We want to hear your story and possibly have Dr. Lee help change your life,” the casting notice read.



It is not known who will be featured on the series or what skin conditions fans can expect to see, but given that Lee has 3.4 million YouTube subscribers, it is likely that there will be a range of issues tackled on the show.

Fans will see how skin conditions affect people

The show will not begin with a simple squeeze or pop. Instead, the series aims to show viewers how different skin conditions affect people’s daily lives and self-esteem.



“The TLC viewer goes on a journey with my patients during this series; first you meet the patients in their hometown, and see how their skin condition affects their life and the people around them,” Lee said, according to In Touch Weekly. “You understand how devastating their condition really is, how it affects their everyday life, and how they interact with others and the world.”

It will show how the patient’s life has changed

Even after their operations and after their skin condition is treated, the patient’s story does not end there. The TLC series will show their story from start to finish, catching up with them to see how their lives have transformed.



“I evaluate every patient and decide on a treatment course to help their skin conditions — and afterward, we see how we have really transformed their lives!” Lee said.

How to catch up on all of Dr. Lee’s Pops

If you simply cannot wait until the July 11 premiere date of Dr. Pimple Popper, TLC has made it easy to catch up on the original series by heading over to TLC.com/DrPimplePopper or by downloading the free TLC GO app.



Fans can also head over to Dr. Lee’s Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube Channel, where she commonly shares videos of her pimple popping excursions.