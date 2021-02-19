'Dr. Pimple Popper' Sandra Lee Has 'No Room for Error' Treating Woman's 12-Year-Old Growth in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Dr. Sandra Lee is going to have a challenging surgery ahead of her when it comes to removing patient Julie's "third boob" — a large lipoma that has been growing on her back for 12 years. In a PopCulture.com exclusive preview of Monday's all-new episode of Dr. Pimple Popper, streaming on discovery+, Lee inspects the massive lump that has taken over much of the tiny woman's back, causing her both physical and emotional distress over the past decade.

"I am so excited about this moment," Julie says, getting emotional before her visit with Lee. "I'm really hoping she can do something today. Because it would really do a lot for me." Meeting outside in COVID-safe conditions, Lee asks Julie what she's there to have checked out, as there isn't anything she can see right off the bat that would indicate a problem. It's only when Julie turns to the side to show the large lump protruding from her body that Lee notes looks like "a side boob that they always talk about these days" and engulfs almost her entire back.

Julie then reveals it's been about 12 years since she first noticed the lump, adding that when it was half the size it was, she had it checked out by her doctor, who advised her it was a fatty tumor that was unlikely to grow in size. Over the years, it obviously did grow, and things have gotten to the point where it's a "hindrance" to her normal life.

"I see that you're a strong woman," Lee chimes in. "You're very positive and bubbly and happy." Julie reveals that she used to work on a cruise ship, growing emotional as she told the doctor there are "still more chapters to come" in her life, starting with having her lipoma removed.

"Julie is so teeny tiny, and this bump is so big," Lee says to the camera before taking a closer look at what she's dealing with. "It feels nice and mobile," she notes as she palpates the tissue, comparing it to just how a breast would grow. "I say you don't need a third boob, girl." Julie is clearly thrilled to hear the news, especially when Lee tells her to make her way into the clinic after she prepares for the next step of her treatment.

"Julie's side boob, it's got to go!" Lee tells the camera as she prepares for the challenge of removing it. "My main concern is that she's so petite. There's no room for error here. There's no fat there to kind of cushion any kind of movements that you make. You are right up next to the muscles. You're right up next to the rib cage. And I really need to make sure I don't traumatize those areas." Will the doctor be able to give Julie a new lease on life? New episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper are available to stream Mondays on discovery+.