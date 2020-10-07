Dr. Pimple Popper Investigates Biggest Pilar Cyst She's Ever Seen in 'Before the Pop' Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Dr. Sanda Lee thinks she may have found the biggest pilar cysts she's ever encountered as she consults a patient with bumps weighing more than a pound dangling off his head in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop. Consulting via video chat for COVID-19 safety measures, Lee meets Dennis and his wife Donna, who hasn't touched his head for more than three decades.

"Dennis has a whole bunch of huge bumps on his head, and I'm trying to figure out what they are," Lee explains, adding that her adorable cat Dim Sum unexpectedly wants to also make his appearance on the video chat. As the fluffy doctor's assistant sits on her lap, Lee notes of working from home amid the pandemic, "These things happen when you're working from home. We're all just gonna have to roll with it and carry on with the call."

As Dennis shows off the massive bumps that have grown all over his head, Donna tells Lee, "I mean, for over 30 years, I have not really touched his head. And the one on the back, you couldn't pay me to touch that one." Dennis chimes in of the largest bump on the back of his head, "I believe it weighs at least a pound." Dennis describes the growths as "inconvenient," revealing he has to roll up a T-shirt to put behind his neck when he sits in a chair. "You've certainly compensated for it, and it just becomes a part of your life," Lee sympathizes.

Lee admits she isn't "100% sure" she knows what all the bumps are, but thinks they are most likely pilar cysts, which are common fluid-filled growths that form from hair follicles and are most often found on the scalp, according to Healthline. "I'm not sure about the one behind his head," Lee continues. "I mean, if it is a pilar cyst, it would be the biggest one I've ever seen."

To the camera, Lee explains of her preliminary diagnosis, "The fact that these bumps are on his head and move around really well indicate that they're likely pilar cysts, but the big one is not the size I would typically see for a pilar cyst," which she says typically range from the size of a marble to the size of a golf ball. "This could be a lipoma, but I can't be certain," she continues. "Either way, these must really give Dennis some big problems. I can't even imagine." Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. For more on TLC's latest shows from PopCulture, click here.