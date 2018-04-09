Dr. Drew Weighs in on Ryan Edwards’ ‘Teen Mom’ Addiction Battle

Dr. Drew Pinsky is giving his expert opinion on Teen Mom OG personality Ryan Edwards’ drug addiction battle after Maci Bookout’s ex was arrested for violating his probation last month.

The celebrity doctor and Teen Mom reunion host opened up to Us Weekly at the world premiere of Benjamin at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood during the 2018 Beverly Hills Film Festival.

“Everybody wants Ryan to get better, that’s it. And nobody wants anything else. I mean, nobody,” he told the publication.

As Edwards, 30, continues to work on his sobriety, Bookout is staying focused on the well-being of their 9-year-old son, Bentley.

“Maci’s being very careful with the child custody,” Pinsky said. “My advice to Ryan is more treatment, more treatment, more treatment. It’s like anybody with that condition. More treatment for a long period of time.”

Pinsky said he believes that the MTV personality could be a success story so long as he stays on the right path. “Let’s not fool around. These are life-threatening problems,” he continued. “He’s no different from anybody else. Let’s all say a prayer hoping he gets [more treatment].”

The doctor also revealed that he told Bookout, 26, after filming the recent Teen Mom OG reunion that she can call him whenever she wants. “She knows I’m available,” he said.

At the end of March, Edwards was arrested for violating his probation from a previous heroin possession charge. Fans of the show have watched as Edwards has struggled with addiction, which he revealed earlier this season consumed him to the point where he was spending up to $10,000 a week on drugs such as heroin and Xanax.

The soon-to-be new father checked into rehab in May 2017 after he fell asleep behind the wheel of his car on the way to his wedding to wife Mackenie Standifer, who is currently expecting their first baby together.

At the time, Standifer was able to grab the wheel, at which point Edwards tried to explain away his behavior, saying, “My eyes, babe, in the sunlight I can’t keep ’em open.”

Since the incident, Bookout has expressed her concerns about leaving their son with his father.

In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG she said, “I’m not really sure exactly what it is that he’s using. Sometimes he’ll fall asleep while you’re trying to have a conversation with him, or he’s extremely wide-eyed and he doesn’t look right.”

Bookout is also concerned for her safety and that of her new family.

The Teen Mom OG personality filed for an order of protection against Edwards shortly prior to his most recent arrest, claiming he threatened to “show up at my house and take my son.”

Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, also alleged that on March 20, Edwards “threatened to show up at my house and put a bullet in my head… He has also said he would show up at our son’s baseball game and confront us, my wife and I.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

