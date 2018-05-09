Dr. Drew Weighs in on ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood’s Baby Boy

Dr. Drew is congratulating Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood on her newest addition: a baby boy.

Following news that Amber Portwood had welcomed her and boyfriend Andrew Glennon’s first child together, son James Andrew, early Tuesday morning, Dr. Drew, a staple during Teen Mom reunion episodes, was among the many to send his congratulations.

Congratulations to @AmberLPortwood on her new arrival. #james @Firstladyoflove told me the great news. — Dr Drew (@drdrew) May 8, 2018

“Congratulations to Amber Portwood on her new arrival James,” Dr. Drew tweeted, adding that he learned of the news from his wife, Susan Pinsky.

Pinsky also took to Twitter to offer the couple her congratulations, writing, “It’s a boy and the earth moved when he came into the world to wake us all up here in California! Wanted us to wake up!”

Little baby James was born at 1:39 a.m. on Tuesday and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, Portwood’s representative confirmed to Us Weekly.

Following the birth, Portwood said that she was “feeling all of the love” from fans, who eagerly took to Twitter to offer their well wishes for Portwood and Glennon after she shared the exciting news to her various social media channels.

The MTV personality, who shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley, announced she and boyfriend Andrew Glennon were expecting their first child together in November.

When I first found out, I was a little scared,” the 27-year-old told Us Weekly at the time. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

After the first shock of hearing the news, she told Glennon and “it was nothing but happy thoughts,” adding that the two are “both very happy.”

In November, Portwood revealed that she weaned herself off of her medication for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, which was not safe to take during pregnancy.

“I wanted to see if I was just unhappy because of the things that were going on in my life,” she told Us Weekly. “I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better. I feel happier and not so depressed.”

“We’re both very happy,” she gushed. “I feel like it’s a new chapter of my life.”

“He’s already thinking about the future,” she added of Glennon.

It has been years since the mom had a baby in the house, and with the addition of a new family member comes a lot of nerves, she admitted.

“I don’t know what to expect,” she said. “Having a new baby is new likes, new wants, new needs, so it’s very nerve-racking.”