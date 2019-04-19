‘Double Shot at Love’: Vinny Guadagnino Reveals the Interesting Reason He Stays Single

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino has been all about the single life until he decided to seek out his perfect woman on Double Shot at Love with the help of best friend Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. But it wasn’t due to a lack of offers.

In Thursday’s new episode of the MTV dating show, Vinny found himself seriously smitten with Alysse after she almost went home during the premiere due to her shy nature.

From the start, Vinny was attracted to the 24-year-old New York native physically, but was happy when they got to spend some one-on-one time together in the backyard night club they constructed talking about their dating pasts.

When Alysse admitted her last relationship ended badly when he cheated on her, Vinny chimed in, “No, I don’t like to cheat. That’s why I’m single.”

“I’m not into cheating,” she told him, to which he responded, “I would hope not.”

He continued, saying that while he might have been a bit of a playboy in the past, he’s finally ready to settle down without the fear of being unfaithful.

“When I’m on the road or I do a club appearance, I don’t like sleeping around, because I’ve done all that before,” he explained.

And while Alysse had first told Vinny he wasn’t her type, she admitted the kind of men she had been trying to make it work with were the “selfish, conceited guys” she thought were the exact opposite of the reality personality.

“Well, my type is not working out,” she told the cameras before leaning in for a kiss with Vinny.

“Kissing Alysse feels easy effortless,” Vinny gushed later. “That’s how it should be, and we had a great kiss.”

There very well might be a future for Vinny and Alysse, but his last relationship with influencer Elicea Shyann did end amid allegations of unfaithfulness after he physically picked up a stripper and got the number of a waitress while filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation‘s first season.

While Shyann wasn’t happy when he told her what had gone down, Vinny has since defended his actions as harmless drunk flirtation, saying the number he got was put into the group’s phone, not a personal one.

“Dude don’t you know? Talking to bottle girls in a night club is cheating duh,” he wrote sarcastically on Twitter at the time the episode aired. “Forget the guys who have side pieces, cheat on their wives, text, and f— girls…you’re nice to [the] waitress you cheat.”

He continued, “I’m a monster. I really shouldn’t have been secure in my relationship enough to go out, be nice to people, be fun and entertaining and still remain loyal. I gave compliments to bottle girls on TV so I’m the worst man alive!

“If a girl is uncomfortable or upset about any action it could be addressed,” he said later. “But carrying a stripper 3 feet like a child, and telling our new waitress friends to hang out [with] our group again because we all were friends is CHEATING? We are drunk in clubs filming [a] show, [and] havin’ fun. I admit I did things that made my gf UNCOMFORTABLE, but throwin’ the word cheating around is such click bait dishonesty.”

Double Shot at Love With Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

