‘Double Shot at Love’: Pauly D Denies Cheating on Aubrey O’Day

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and ex Aubrey O’Day might not have ended their relationship on good terms, but the Jersey Shore star is denying it was because of any infidelity on his part.

In a clip from Thursday’s episode of Double Shot at Love, which features Pauly D and best friend Vinny Guadagnino trying to find true love in 20 women competing for their hearts, one contestant named Holly brings up cheating rumors on an awkward date double date with the Vegas DJ and another woman named Marissa.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yeah, I don’t do that whole cheating thing,” he reassures Marissa. “It’s a waste of time.”

But Holly isn’t so sure, she reveals in a confessional: “There’s something I need to know about Pauly,” she says. “I heard a rumor that Pauly cheated on Aubrey once from one of my friends who saw it with his own eyes. Should I bring it up? Should I not. Should I just kind of be hush hush about it?”

“You did it once it’s over,” Pauly, unaware of Holly’s intentions, continues to Marissa. “You’ll never be able to trust the person.”

While the two appear to be vibing over their shared morals, Holly chimes in, “I have to talk to you about something. When I was at Starline Ballroom someone told me that — like I was friends with a bouncer — he said, ‘Oh, he cheated on Aubrey one night.’”

“Oh hell no,” Pauly responds, shocked and seeming upset at the implication. “I don’t cheat.”

“I don’t want to put you on the spot,” Holly tells him, feeling awkward.

“What the hell are you talking about?” Pauly continues in a confessional. “And this is why I’m single because being in the limelight people say crazy things.”

He adds, “So you mean to tell me every time you hear something you gotta confront me about it?”

Off the accusation itself, he tells the ladies, “Our relationship was on and off on and off on and off. When we were off she did her thing. When I was off, I did my thing. I would never. No point. I don’t believe in that. I never cheated on any girlfriend I’ve had in my life.”

Did Holly’s accusation mean the end of her shot with Pauly D?

Double Shot at Love With Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV