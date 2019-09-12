‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Late Star Beth Chapman Reflects on Losing Hair Amid Cancer Treatment

Dog’s Most Wanted continued to show fans how Beth handled her disease during Episode 2. The show checked in with Beth’s treatment progress at the start of the hour as she reflected on her progress after three weeks of chemotherapy.

“They did tell me my hair was going to fall out, so the night before chemo I had my hair person braid my hair really good and then sew my extensions on it,” Beth told the camera as the show featured shots of her braids and head.

“So I figured I would at least have a better chance at hanging on to my hair a little bit longer,” she added. “Just coping and dealing every day just trying to stay busy.”

She also opened up to the camera about her concerns joining Dog and the crew out on the field, knowing that any unforeseen circumstances could trigger her health.

“I’m a little bit concerned about if they start to use mace or pepper ball guns, or things like that,” she said as B-roll showed her coughing while out with the team. “Those things are definitely very, very harmful to me right now.”

“There’s a lot to think about but, I don’t want to be that person that’s laying in that bed. I don’t want to be that person,” she added. “If I’m going to die I’m going to die in my boots.”

The scene then shifted to Beth again fixing up her hair before heading out and admitting that while she’s laughing about it on camera, she will “be crying about it tomorrow.”

“Today, I have to catch some money,” she said before the episode returned to the high-stakes chase of Willie Boy.

The episode’s event comes one week since the premiere showed the moment Beth and Dog first found out about her cancer returning. The reality star passed away June 26 after a long battle with her disease.

Dog and the late Beth’s return to television on the series premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted brought in an impressive 1.7 million total viewers, including 726,000 viewers ages 25-54 overall on premiere night and 426,000 viewers 25-54 and 943,000 total viewers on a live and same-day basis.

The series premiere gave the network its biggest night in the ratings since the Season 2 premiere of its original series Underground back in March 2017. The show also made into the Top 10 trending topics on Twitter Wednesday night with the hashtags, #DogsMostWanted and #ThisOnesForBeth trending.

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America