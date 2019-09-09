‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: How to Watch Premiere Episode for Free

It just got much easier for Dog the Bounty Hunter fans to catch up on Dog’s Most Wanted ahead of the second episode of the WGN America series airing Wednesday, Sept. 11. After the premiere debuted to impressive ratings, the network announced Monday that the episode would be streaming online for free at WGNAmerica.com for 48 hours.

The return of Duane “Dog” Chapman and late wife Beth Chapman to TV in the Dog’s Most Wanted premiere brought in 1.7 million total viewers, including 726,000 viewers ages 25-54 overall on premiere night and 426,000 viewers 25-54 and 943,000 total viewers on a live and same day basis.

The series premiere definitely showed its fair share of bounty hunting, but focused largely on Beth learning about the return of her cancer, which would ultimately be the cause of her passing in June.

“In 2014, Duane ‘the Dog’ Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman, retired from full time bounty hunting,” the show’s narrator said at the start. “And in 2017, Beth won a year-long battle with cancer after having a tumor removed from her throat. But today, for the entire Chapman family, everything is about to change.”

The show then cut to Beth, Dog and daughter Cecily getting a tough call from her doctor.

“I got some test results back on your Immunotherapy,” the doctor said. “I hate to say it, but unfortunately, your tumor is not improving based on the immunotherapy. I need to advise you to start with some chemotherapy. I need to schedule a time to get you in as soon as possible. Would next Monday work?”

“I need to process it first and call you back,” Beth responded, looking distraught as Dog pulls over to pace outside the car. It would have been the first time Dog relived that devastating new, as he told PEOPLE ahead of the premiere he had not watched any of the show prior.

“I have not looked at none of these shows,” he said. “I looked at the first show a little bit, but at that time, I wasn’t able to handle it. So when everyone sees it Wednesday, I get to see it. First time.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

