‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Garry Chapman’s Girlfriend, Annikya Lei, Reveals Rare Couple Snap at NFL Game

Dog’s Most Wanted star Garry Chapman’s girlfriend shared a sweet photo of the couple at a preseason NFL game last week. Chapman’s girlfriend, whose name, according to her Instagram bio, is Annikya Lei, shared a photo of Chapman, 18, in a Denver Broncos jersey and herself in a Seattle Seahawks jersey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annikya Lei (@annikya.co) on Aug 9, 2019 at 12:28am PDT

“I love being yours,” she captioned the photo of the two of them smiling and putting their heads together in the crowd at the game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. The first exhibition game of the season saw the Seahawks lose to the Broncos 22-14.

“Aww baby,” Chapman commented on the post.

Chapman’s half-sister, Lyssa Chapman, 32, also commented on the post.

“You’re a Seahawks fan! Yahhhhs,” she wrote to Annikya.

The football outing comes more than a month after the death of Chapman’s mother, Beth Chapman, who lost her battle with throat caner in June. Following her death, Chapman spoke out on Twitter, revealing that Beth tried to prepare him for her passing.

“These past few years you have stressed to be strong now I know why you always told me to. You knew that one day soon I would need the strength to bear your loss,” Chapman tweeted alongside a link to the Dog the Bounty Hunter title sequence.

His sister, Cecily Chapman, responded to the tweet, “I love you baby brother and you will always have me.”

Garry and Cecily are the biological children of Beth and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman. Beth was also mother to two older children and Dog is also dad to several older other children as well. The two married later in life and had been married for 13 years at the time of Beth’s death.

Cecily recently shared with her Instagram followers that she went on her first hike without Beth, posting a photo of herself and her dog. She referenced Beth in her caption, and while she was sad to be going without her Chapman seemed excited to get back to nature. She admitted it “took me a long time to get to this point,” but said she’s “not looking back!”

Dog’s Most Wanted is expected to premiere sometime next year on WGN America.