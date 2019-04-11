‘Dog’s Most Wanted:’ Everything to Know About Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s New Series

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s new series Dog’s Most Wanted will debut later this year, and there is a lot that fans should know beforehand.

Chapman got his start with the classic A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran for eight seasons from 2004 until 2012.

In 2017, Chapman and his with Beth appeared in a special titled Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which focused on Beth’s cancer battle.

Now, the couple will once again be hunting down alleged criminals in Dog’s Most Wanted.

What It’s About

Dog’s Most Wanted will see the iconic bounty hunter running down some of the most sought after criminals on multiple most wanted lists.

“#DogPound REGULATORS MOUNT UP !! It’s been a long time please thank [WGN America,] And set your DVRs for the best show on television,” Chapman wrote in a tweet about the new show.

Who Stars

At this time, Chapman and Beth are the only two stars that have been officially listed as being in the show.

However, descriptions of the show have revealed that they will be accompanied by a team of other professional bounty hunters.

The team is known as “The Dirty Dozen,” but there is no word on who it will be comprised of. It is possible that some of Chapman’s children could be on the team, but that is merely speculation currently.

Where It Airs

Dog’s Most Wanted will be a WGN America original, joing other current network exclusives such as Pure, Gone, Carter, and The Disappearance.

“America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade,” WGN president Gavin Harvey said in a statement. “In this brand-new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough-as-nails crime fighters.”

When It Premieres

Dog’s Most Wanted does not currently have an announced premiere date.

So far, all that has been confirmed in regards to a debut is that it will air sometime this fall.

Behind the Scenes Peek

Behind the scenes from our visit to Kentucky, Pls subscribe https://t.co/bwX1E7236R — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) April 6, 2019

Earlier this month, Chapman shared a video clip from a behind-the-scenes photo event they appeared at in Kentucky.

Chapman’s son Leland and his wife appear in the clip, but it is unknown if they will be official Dog’s Most Wanted cast members.

Negotiating a Surrender

Ahead of the Dog’s Most Wanted premiere, the Chapman’s were recently seen helping to negotiate the surrender of a man accused of rape.

According to PEOPLE, Chapman and Beth helped police apprehend St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana fugitive Jinel Sexton. Sexton was subsequently booked into the Covington, Louisiana jail to be held without bond.

Dog’s Most Wanted Promo Poster

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system, “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!” pic.twitter.com/d4kol0cFa3 — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) January 15, 2019

Earlier this year when the show was announced, Chapman shared a poster for Dog’s Most Wanted.

The promo image features Chapman posed in sunglasses with his arms crossed, and a tagline that reads, “The Dog is on their scent.”

Beth’s Health

Some Dog the Bounty Hunter fans have wondered if Beth’s health issues related to her cancer battle might keep her from being able to participate in Dog’s Most Wanted.

There is no indication to suggest that Beth won’t be able to join her husband, as she has already been filming and doing promotional events.