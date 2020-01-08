Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Stepdaughter Cecily Chapman Upset Over Not Having Any of Her Mom Beth’s Ashes

Understandably, Beth Chapman‘s family members are still reeling over the loss of the matriarch. On Instagram, Beth’s daughter, and Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s stepdaughter, Cecily Chapman, expressed that she was upset over not having her mother’s ashes months after she passed. Cecily took to her Instagram Story to share the emotional message.

“While people out here crying the blues,” she began. “The worst part about my life is I don’t even own any of my mother’s ashes.”

She concluded her post with, “2020 time for truth.”

It’s unclear what prompted Cecily to take to Instagram to share this message now. But, it does come about six months after her mother passed away after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. It was reported in June 2019 that Beth had passed away in Hawaii.

Duane announced the sad news himself on Twitter.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote at the time. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Beth was originally diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer in September 2017. She later underwent a 13-hour surgery to remove a cancerous mass, as seen on the special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. While the surgery was deemed successful, it was later deduced that Beth’s cancer had returned in November 2018 after she underwent another surgery to remove a “blockage” in her throat, as TMZ reported.

In the spring of 2019, Beth revealed that she was not undergoing chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

“I don’t go to God and go…why did I get cancer? He will roll his eyes at me, because I know why — because it’s the ultimate test of faith. It’s the evidence of things hoped for and it’s the substance of things not known,” the reality star said during an appearance at the Source Church in Bradenton, Florida in May 2019.

At the time, both Duane and Beth explained that the matriarch had a difficult time with chemotherapy when she was first treated with it in 2017. So, she turned to non-traditional treatments before her passing.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag people,” Beth added. “That is not for me. For me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or to me.”