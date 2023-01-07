Dog the Bounty Hunter's Granddaughter Undergoes Surgery

A young member of the Dog the Bounty Hunter family is on the mend. Series star Duane "Dog" Chapman's daughter Lyssa Chapman, best known as "Baby Lyssa" on the show, posted a photo of her daughter Madalynn Galanti lying in a hospital bed on social media with a cast on her arm. Chapman updated her followers about her daughter Galanti's condition following receiving surgery after a painful accident. "Yesterday Mady had a accident at a gym and she needed a surgery to fix her elbow," she wrote in the Instagram post. "I want to thank the staff kapiolanimedctr for being such rockstar Doctors, Nurses and staff. (Even the parking attendant went out of his way to help me) once again, I'm amazed by this hospital staff.

"And a HUGE thank you to my Wife @leiana13 for keeping me calm, translating all the medial terms and keeping a smile on Madys face. It will be a long recovery, but she's home safe, and surrounded by love. Heal fast my baby."Chapman's comments section was full of warm wishes, including from partner Leiana Evensen who responded to her caption mention with a heartfelt response of her own. "Mady is the luckiest kid to have YOU as her Mom definitely a bit scary but the look she gave you told me she knew she was going to be ok she is a tough cookie!" Evensen wrote. "Gets it from her momma." After more than five years together, Chapman⁠ tied the knot with Evensen during a Hawaiian ceremony on June 3. The two began dating in 2017.

Previously, Chapman was married to Brahman "Bo" Galanti from 2009 to 2011. The couple shares daughter Madalynn, 13, and Chapman is also mother to Abbie Mae Chapman, 20. Her half-sister Bonnie has accused her father, who was not at the nuptials, of homophobia, but Chapman told PEOPLE he fully supports her and Evensen. "My dad's always just loved me and it's not been something we talk about," she said. "I think it's really hard for people who are Christian and do have that belief that marriage belongs to a man and a woman. But when your daughter falls in love with someone and you love that person, you can't just say you don't believe in it." She added, "I don't want to put words in his mouth because I don't know what his exact feelings about it are, but he's never shown me anything other than support."