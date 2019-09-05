‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Thinks Scammer Targeted Celebrities Going Through ‘Traumatic Experiences’ Including ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Duane “Dog” Chapman believes the scammer who targeted him in a $430,000 overseas scam was targeting high-profile people who had recently gone through “traumatic experiences,” including an unnamed member of the Real Housewives franchise. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star opened up to Page Six after a scammer, capitalizing on his grief over the loss of wife Beth in June, invited the reality personality to speak at an event in Dubai for a large amount of money, but instructed to donate a portion of the fee to the organization running things.

Dog admitted that he and his literary agent, Alan Nevins, agreed to sign the contract before realizing things were fishy and going to the authorities. He wasn’t the only star to fall for the same scam, he revealed to the outlet, with one woman sending $10,000 and another preparing to send $20,000.

“One of the victims was one of the Housewives that lost the husband,” Chapman said, choosing to allow the Bravo star her privacy by not naming her.

“Then I started noticing anyone that had been through a traumatic experience was bait,” Chapman added of the whole scam. “You know, like, loss of a loved one, a very bad illness, stuff like that. These predators were picking on someone who was not in their right mind.”

He continued, “When you go through the grief and all that you say things that you’re sorry for … so when there’s bad things that happen to you the predator is there to see that. I’m very proud we saved people a lot of money.”

Luckily, Chapman was able to take things in stride, using humor to get him through the violation.

“Being the playful person [Chapman] is, he said, ‘Let’s just do it. At the very least we can break up a money-laundering group,’” Nevins previously told the outlet.

