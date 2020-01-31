‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Lyssa Chapman Arrested for Harassment

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman was arrested on allegations of harassment Thursday, TMZ reported Friday, with Honolulu police adding on a charge of resisting arrest after she allegedly did not go easily. The daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman was already bailed out at the time news broke, but further details about whom she is accused of harassing is yet to be revealed.

Chapman’s social media activity right before her arrest seems to be telling, with her first hinting at some serious info about someone in her life and then proclaiming to be “keeping it classy” with a photo reading, “”I tried to follow my dreams but now I have multiple restraining orders.”

Sipping tea *🐸☕️ — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 31, 2020

It’s unclear if Chapman’s arrest has to do with the ongoing family feud over her father’s relationship with late wife Beth’s friend, Moon Angell. A clip of the pair’s upcoming Feb. 3 interview on The Dr. Oz Show appears to feature Dog proposing to Angell, although sources told TMZ not long after that the two are currently not engaged.

Chapman took to Twitter soon after the clip emerged to write, “I will not tweet. I willl not tweet. I will not tweet. I will not tweet,” before adding in a separate message, “If you didn’t come from a healthy family, make sure a healthy family comes from you.”

She later called Angell a “con artist” in a response to a fan asking her to be there for her father regardless of his choice of partner. This was far from the first time she has spoken out against her mom’s former friend.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,” she wrote on Twitter earlier this month.

She previously wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted, “You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!”

Photo credit: A&E