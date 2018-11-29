‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Wishes Her Daughter Happy Birthday in New Photo

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman recently took to social media to wish her daughter “happy birthday” in a new photo.

In the picture, Chapman and her daughter Cecily Barmore can bee seen, with the reality TV star calling her daughter her “friend…side kick, partner in crime…shopping partner” and “lunch date.”

“I love our outings[.] Wishing you the happiest birthday ever,” Chapman added.

Chapman’s Facebook user fans also shared “happy birthday” wishes with Barmore, with one person saying she has grown into “a very beautiful young lady inside and out.”

“I have watched her grow up on your show she is beautiful and definitely your mini me,” another fan commented.

Barmore also commented on the post, saying that she loves and misses her “mom…so much already,” adding that she is the “best lunch buddy in the whole world!”

Chapman shared a link to the post on her Twitter page as well, prompting many of her fans on that social media site to comment as well.

“Hey I love watching dog the bounty hunter I watched it all day along and u and baby Lyssa and dog are my favorite people on the show,” one fan wrote.

But I want to want to wish your daughter Cecily Happy Birthday and hope you women have an Awesome Pampered Day!!! 🙂 XOXO — Rose (@Ma_Jolie_Lulu) June 18, 2018

“Hi Beth! The two of you are sooo beautiful!!! I would feel like a burlap sack in your company,” said another. “But I want to want to wish your daughter Cecily Happy Birthday and hope you women have an Awesome Pampered Day!!! 🙂 XOXO.”

In addition to Barmore, Chapman has three other children: Dominic Davis, Garry Chapman and Bonnie Chapman.

Over Father’s Day weekend, the A&E star shared a post about how she is “at peace” in her relationship with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, later encouraging fans not to “forget the man in your life” around the holiday.

While the couple share Garry and Bonnie, Duane has 10 other children from previous relationships. Prior to his marriage to Beth, the bounty hunter was married four other tims.

In 1972 “Dog” married his first wife La Fonda Sue Honeycutt. They divorced in 1977 and in 1979 he married Anne M. Tegnell. The couple called things off in 1982 and that same year “Dog” married Lyssa Rae Brittain.

Brittain and Duane divorced in 1991. Later in the same year he married Tawny Marie, and they remained married until 2002.

In 2006, “Dog” married Beth and, as fans know, the two are still happily wed to this day.