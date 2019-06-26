‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman’s Condition Is ‘Very Grave,’ Source Says

Beth Chapman is reportedly in “very grave” condition as she continues to fight for her life in Hawaii.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star was hospitalized late Saturday night and was put in a medically-induced coma, seemingly stemming from he along battle with cancer.

A source spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s wife has been “heavily sedated” since she was admitted to Hawaii’s Queen’s Medical Center on Saturday, and that her mother flew to Hawaii to be by her daughter’s side.

Dog and the couple’s children are also reportedly on her side and have stayed “around the clock.”

At this point, the insider told the publication doctors are “doing their best to keep her comfortable” as the family prays for a miracle.

The new report comes just one day after Dog shared a touching photo of his wife’s hand in the hospital bed with her signature blinged manicure.

You all know how she is about HER NAILS !! pic.twitter.com/w8iWMYrWZd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

He also asked fans to send prayers Beth’s way on Saturday night shortly after her hospitalization, writing: “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

Kaleo Padilla, who is set to co-star with the Chapmans on Dog’s Most Wanted in 2020, said Beth is “ready to pass” when responding to a fan who criticized the reality television stars.

“You’re lucky you’re not a man!!! I would beat your ass for talking death to my friend who is ready to pass,” Padilla, who also appeared on Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, tweeted on Monday afternoon.

A family source also told TMZ recently that Beth is “not expected to recover” from her current condition. Another insider previously told The Blast that Beth was “touch and go,” and that doctors had inserted a ventilation tube to help her breathe, but they had since removed it.

The decision came as the family hoped to make Beth as comfortable ad possible as they pray for her to recover.

Fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter couple took to social media to send well wishes non-stop as Beth continues to fight for her life.

“God bless her and comfort to all her family,” one fan wrote.

“I have faith in God she will still be here with us. It’s not her time,” another user commented.

“Just seeing her arm is enough for me to cry for her and her family! Cancer sucks, and I hope the drs make her well and God gives her a miracle,” a third fan wrote.