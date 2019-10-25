‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Reveals Surprising View on Dating, Sex Following Death of Wife Beth

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman is still grieving, five months after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman. The Dog’s Most Wanted star opened up about his future love life, revealing he does not care that he is not having sex now. The 66-year-old believes no one can love him as much as Beth did and has no plans to start dating again.

“When your spouse dies, as a man, I mean as me, so generally probably everybody, you’re released from that obligation of being married,” Chapman told PEOPLE on Thursday. “So your mind and you go crazy. And then after a while, you realize that never will no one ever love me as much as she did. And I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her.”

Chapman later said sex “is a thing like almost in the past right now… I’m not having it and I don’t care. It’s weird.”

Beth died on June 26 at age 51, following a battle with throat and lung cancers. Before her death, she filmed the first season of Dog’s Most Wanted, the couple’s new show for WGN America.

Grieving has not been easy for Dog, but thankfully, he is not alone.

“As long as I’m not alone. If I’m completely alone, then I start thinking about it and crying,” he told PEOPLE. “If I’m around people, it’s a little easier.”

Chapman, who was married and divorced four times before marrying Beth in 2006, said he does not plan on dating again.

“Not that I have, but you know, it’s not worth it. I don’t want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet,” Chapman added.

While Chapman has no plans to date, he is focusing on his health. Chapman was hospitalzied in September for a pulmonary embolism in the heart, and sat down for an interview with Dr. Oz that acted as a wake-up call for him.

“Dr. Oz kind of freaked me out about the smoking,” Chapman told Entertainment Tonight late last month. “I am more cautious. But I don’t worry about dying.”

Chapman said his children are all encouraging him to stop smoking. He also started using Chantix and a nicotine patch, and Oz connected him with a protessional interventionist in smoking. He is also working out, in hopes to be there for his children after Beth’s death.

“I have a homemade gym here, so I exercise a full body [workout] daily,” he told ET. “And, I drink a lot of water while I exercise. I take no supplements. I tighten up all the muscles and I feel much better every single day after I work out.”

New episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

