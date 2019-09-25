‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Relives Moment Doctors Said Late Wife Beth Chapman Might Not ‘Pull out of This’

Dog’s Most Wanted is giving an intimate look into Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s life as he processed the revelation that wife Beth Chapman might not recover from her cancer diagnosis. In a new clip of Wednesday’s episode published by PEOPLE, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star recounts the moment he got the bad news from doctors to Beth’s best friend Rainy Robinson.

“She’s supposed to have a doctor’s appointment in six minutes and I don’t think she’s going,” Chapman tells Robinson in the clip. “I don’t think they’re going to give her the good news she wants to hear. I don’t think they’ll go, ‘Oh the other doctor that you’re seeing, it’s all shrinking and it’s really good.’ “

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robinson responds, “It’s very hard for her to trust this whole process because of all the shenanigans that started in the very, very beginning rather than just telling her right upfront.”

But when Beth “could barely talk” after undergoing the surgery in September 2017 that removed a large cancerous mass from her throat, Chapman really got a dose of reality when it came to his wife and bounty hunting partner’s prognosis.

“The doctor came to me and goes, ‘I’m not sure she’s going to pull out of this. We’ve been trying to wake her up, she’s been in and out of consciousness, she may slip into a coma,’” he recalls. “I did my test and I took a blank piece of paper and I laid it on her chest with a pen. I shook her head and go, ‘Honey I want you to sign that and she went like this, (puts up middle finger), and the doctor says, ‘She’s alright.’”

Beth did end up passing away from complications related to her cancer on June 26 at the age of 51.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Chapman said in a statement in July. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo credit: Ilya S. Savenok, Getty