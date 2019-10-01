Dog the Bounty Hunter Recalls Words Late Wife Beth Chapman Said to Ease Pain of Her Death

Just months before her death, Beth Chapman left husband Duane “Dog” Chapman with words that comfort him about losing her to this day. In a clip of Monday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star opens up to Dr. Oz about an impactful moment in their marriage before her devastating death in June at just 51 due to complications related to her cancer diagnosis.

“My parrot died about two months before Beth left me, and I was crying,” Dog tells Dr. Oz in the clip. “And she said, ‘Why are you crying? It’s a bird!’ I said, “Cause I loved him!’ She said, ‘Big Daddy, you’re gonna be so sad when I die, but it’s gonna be okay.’”

“She said, ‘The Bible says time heals all wounds,’ and I looked and it’s not in there, and she said, ‘With time, it’ll get better, but don’t you ever take my name off your chest!’”

Showing off the tattoo of his late wife’s name over his heart, Dog added, “I promise you, honey, I won’t.”

Dog has been struggling with health issues of his own, being hospitalized last month after experiencing chest pains he revealed on Dr. Oz is the result of a pulmonary embolism in the arteries leading to the heart.

“You’re a ticking time bomb,” Dr. Oz told the Dog’s Most Wanted star in earlier clips of Monday’s show. “You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now. Fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctor, that means you have to do your own doctoring.”

Dog has been open about his and his family’s devastation after Beth’s death, telling PEOPLE shortly after she passed, “Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it. We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first, you know, ’cause I love my mommy.’ So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mom did.’”

“And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’” he continued. “So I was like, ‘Oh my god, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first.’”

Photo credit: YouTube/Dr. Oz