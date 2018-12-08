Dog the Bounty Hunter to ‘Press Charges’ Following Assault Accusations

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman plans to press charges against a man and his son after they heckled Chapman and his wife, Beth Chapman, at the Denver airport on Nov. 30.

On Thursday, The Blast published video of Chapman and Beth being heckled while they waited for an airport elevator after they arrived from Los Angeles. The man, who accused Chapman of assault, is heard yelling at Chapman for allegedly shoving his son. Another man is heard yelling the N-word, and the man’s son is heard yelling at Chapman, “Suck my d—.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Chapman and his wife get into the elevator, Chapman is heard sating “Let’s go outside, brah.” However, sources told The Blast Chapman was talking to his security guard when he said that.

Sources told The Blast the incident allegedly began when the man told Chapman, “Hey Dog, I got a bounty on my head, what the f— you gonna do about it.” Chapman told the hecklers his wife was sick and did not want to argue with them, but the men continued trying to egg him on, The Blast‘s sources said. One man even told Beth, who was sitting in a wheelchair, “Tell that b— to get out of the chair, I’m gonna cut her in half.”

Chapman’s attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, later sent a statement to PEOPLE, detailing their side of the story.

“There was no assault,” Brettler told the magazine. “A young man approached Dog at the Denver Airport in a very hostile and aggressive manner, clearly looking to start trouble. He insulted Dog and Beth, hurled racial slurs at Dog, and threatened to ‘cut’ Beth if she could ‘get out of her wheelchair.’ The Chapmans attempted to distance themselves from this individual, but he followed them to the elevator where he continued to shout profanities at them.”

According to Brettler, the Chapmans called for security and were able to get to their car without any further incident. Denver police told Brattler surveillance footage shows the man was the “aggressor” and Chapman did not assault him.

“The Chapmans intend to press charges against this individual and his father for harassment and for disturbing the peace,” Brattler said.

A Denver Police Department media relations officer told PEOPLE there was a report of an assault at the Denver airport on Nov. 30 at around 9:30 p.m. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

The incident happened a few days after Beth had emergency throat surgery to remove a blockage. She underwent the procedures at Cedars-Sanai Medical Center and left Los Angeles for their Colorado home against doctor’s orders.

“They told us they didn’t want her to leave the hospital, but she was adamant, she just wanted to be home,” Chapman told Us Weekly.

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer last year, and her struggles were chronicled in an A&E special that aired last year. At the end of the special, she was declared cancer free. However, the cancer has returned and spread.

“They say the cancer follows the path of least resistance, so it goes downward. Half of her lung was full of water,” Chapman told Us Weekly on Dec. 2. “But she’s much more comfortable now [that] she can breathe, but she just wanted to come back to Colorado, she loves it here.”

Beth felt well enough on Friday to return to Facebook, where she complained about “political correctness” during Christmastime.

“NOW HEAR THIS!!! I am going to watch Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Charlie Brown’s Christmas,” she wrote. “I’m going to listen to ‘Baby it’s Cold Outside’ and ‘Santa Baby.’ I will continue to use the phrases ‘bring home the bacon,’ ‘kill two birds with one stone’ or any other damn thing that may offend you bunch of snowflakes. I’ve had it with all this political correctness. If you don’t like it then tough, because this is a free country, at least for now. Feel free to share this, it’s just my opinion.Oh and MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!!!”

Photo credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images