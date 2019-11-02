Dog the Bounty Hunter Officiates ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Co-Star Kaleo Padilla’s Wedding

Duane “Dog” Chapman had the special honor of serving as the officiant for his close friend’s wedding ceremony on Halloween. Dog the Bounty Hunter took the trip to Las Vegas to serve the critical role in Kaleo Padilla’s wedding to longtime girlfriend Misti Manasas. Padilla has worked security on the reality shows Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog and Beth on the Hunt and Dog’s Most Wanted.

The ceremony happened under a white gazebo outside of Sweet Beginnings, overlooking the Vegas strip. Friends and family in attendance were dressing in their Halloween costumes, while Chapman opted for snakeskin blazer with black pants.

The whole thing will be part of the next season of Dog the Bounty Hunter, which begins airing in January. The ceremony was also live-streamed on Padilla’s Facebook page.

Chapman, who lost his wife Beth to cancer in June, told the couple about love during the ceremony and directly referenced Beth directly a few times.

“This took twelve years in the making,” he said, referencing how long Padilla and Mansasas have dated. “There’s nothing greater, the Bible says, than love. You become as one. You are physically as one, because you do the wild thing together, and then you spiritually become as one. … I remember the day that I met Beth and all of a sudden, she started reading my mind. And she would look at me and go, ‘Oh no you don’t,’ and I’d be like, ‘How in the world does she know?’

“The Bible also talks about the angels celebrating and dancing when you people fall in love. So right now in heaven, you know who is dancing. I would have never traded, ever, what I had, and you can have the same thing … you have a real soulmate.”

He finished by having the couple repeat after him as they shared their own set of vows to each other.

“I promise Misti to walk by your side forever and to love and encourage you in all that you do. I will share your laughter and I hope not many tears, challenges, and triumphs as a husband, partner, and your best friend. Everything I am and everything I have is yours now and forever,” Chapman concluded.

Chapman is still in the process of grieving Beth and recently talked to PEOPLE about losing her.

“You realize that never will no one ever love me as much as she did. And I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her,” he said.