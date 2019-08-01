Dog the Bounty Hunter Not Ready to Return to Hawaii After Wife Beth Chapman’s Death

Duane “Dog” Chapman is still struggling a month after the death of the love of his life, Beth Chapman. The reality star spoke with press for the first time since the Colorado memorial, sharing he can’t consider returning to Hawaii after her death.

Beth passed away June 26 in Hawaii following a long battle with throat cancer. After her death the family celebrated her life with memorial services in Hawaii and Colorado. Since then, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star said he has been focusing on work catching bail bond jumpers.

“I don’t know what to do. As long as I stay bounty hunting it’s the only thing that keeps my mind off how things are right now. I just have to keep working!” Dog told Radar Online in an interview posted Wednesday.

The reality star revealed most of the Chapman family has returned to Hawaii since Beth’s passing and the memorial services, but he can’t fathom returning.

“Being alone is really bad. I sent most of the family home [to Hawaii] but I have [our two youngest children] Bonnie Jo and Garry boy here,” he said.

“Hawaii is off limits to my heart at the moment!” he added. “I’m just taking each day as it comes!”

The new interview comes over a week since WGN America revealed the premiere date of Dog’s Most Wanted, a show that will follow the couple as they take on the country’s most wanted fugitives. The series will also chronicle Beth’s final battle with cancer.

“WGN America is excited to share Dog’s and Beth’s latest and most exhilarating hunt with the world,” Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America, said in a statement. “The Chapmans are beloved by millions of fans for their relentless pursuit of justice and loyalty to each other and their family. Dog’s Most Wanted captures all of this in this riveting new series.”

Dog revealed in a press release at the time that Beth was over the moon about the upcoming series.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” he said. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.