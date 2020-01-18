‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Lyssa Chapman Posts About ‘Karma’ Amid Family Drama Over Rumored Girlfriend Moon Angell

The ongoing drama between Moon Angell and “Baby” Lyssa Chapman has hit social media once again. The daughter of the eponymous Dog the Bounty Hunter posted a meme about karma to Instagram. Given Chapman’s heated social media feud with Angell, it’s pretty obviously directed toward her.

“Karma is only a bitch if you are,” Chapman wrote, alongside the hashtags for ‘In Dog we trust’ and ‘Hi my name is Karma.’

The contentious back-and-forth started after the death of Chapman’s mother, Beth, who passed away from complications with cancer over the summer. In the months that followed, Duane Chapman reached out to Angell, the former assistant to his late wife and a longtime family friend. While he recently broke his silence about the ordeal, he denied any romantic involvement, his daughter sees her as someone who’s moving in on her father during his time of grief.

Just earlier this week, Lyssa Chapman tweeted about how she hopes 2020 will “keep the liars, cheaters and disloyal people out of my life.” Cecily Chapman, Duane Chapman’s stepdaughter, has also spoken out publicly against Angell, although not quite as frequently as “Baby” Lyssa. On Wednesday, Cecily tweeted that Angell and her family were “all con artists ask the people who got robbed by them many times.”

While Chapman has made many posts on the matter, Angell has previously replied during a string of now-deleted tweets. Though she recently appeared in an Instagram photo alongside “Dog” Chapman, where he thanked her in the caption.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the reality TV star spoke frankly about the void Beth’s death has left in his life.

“I need the attention. I wake up every day and say, ‘Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the baddest bounty hunter of them all?,’” Chapman admitted, adding “I need love.”

Chapman’s manager at Brillstein Entertainment added that “Dog’s very lonely. I was there at many points in the hospital with him, and it was very difficult. He’s lost, but he knows he must go on and provide for his family.”

The online feud has spilled over into the Chapman’s real-life, too. Recently, “Dog” and Angell celebrated the holidays together, though all of his kids were noticeably absent from the photo.