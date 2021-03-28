'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Huge Update on Lyssa Chapman's Harassment Charges

✖

On Sunday, TMZ reported a major update regarding Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman and the legal matter concerning her girlfriend. According to the publication, Chapman will not have to do any time in prison for allegedly harassing her girlfriend last year. She took a plea deal that will enable her to avoid jail time in this case.

Chapman reportedly pled no contest to two counts of harassment. Based on her plea deal, the judge in the case granted her a deferment. This means that Chapman will have to stay out of legal trouble for the next six months. Prior to this update, the reality star pled not guilty to the charges of harassment. In addition to being ordered to pay $535 in fines, there are a number of rules that Chapman must adhere to under the terms of her plea agreement. She will not be able to leave O'ahu, where she resides, without permission. Additionally, she has to regularly report to a probation officer and agree to not commit any state or federal crimes.

This news comes over a year after Chapman was initially arrested in January 2020. At the time, she was arrested in Honolulu and booked for harassment and resisting arrest. Shortly after she was arrested, she was released after paying $600 in bail. Following the incident, Chapman told TMZ that the authorities were called after she got into a supposed fight with her girlfriend. She alleged that when the officers arrived at the scene, she put her hand out to stop them from entering her room. Chapman alleged that an officer grabbed her arm and subsequently arrested her. She said at the time that she would be filing a report for police misconduct against the officers in this matter.

A little over a month after this incident took place, Chapman was officially charged with two counts of harassment. Both of those charges were considered to be misdemeanors. As previously mentioned, she was initially arrested for resisting arrest. But, that was not one of the counts that she was charged with. In February 2020, TMZ reported that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star allegedly harassed both a woman, who was described as her girlfriend, and a man. However, they did not share what the relation was between Chapman and the man.