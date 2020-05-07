✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman's fiancée, Francie Frane, had quite the initial impression when she first learned who the Dog the Bounty Hunter star was. Speaking to The Sun after announcing their engagement Monday, Frane revealed a friend predicted soon after the death of her husband that Chapman would enter her life in a big way.

"In June of last year, I was six months into my grieving and my really close girlfriend and I went to Arizona together with her mom. We're involved with a ministry there. We were in the hotel room and my girlfriend was listening to some worship music on YouTube and she said to me, 'Oh my gosh, Beth Chapman passed away two days ago. I had no idea. She had throat cancer,'" Frane recalled. "And I said, 'Oh my gosh, that's so sucky. I hate cancer'. We had that conversation for a minute and then I said to her, 'Who's Beth Chapman?'"

When Frane's friend revealed Beth was Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife, she was shocked to learn that Frane had never heard of the reality personality. "So she pulls up pictures of Duane and Beth and she holds the phone up to me and she said, 'This is Dog the Bounty Hunter, you know who he is,'" Frane continued. "And I looked at his picture and I say, 'I have no idea who that is - and that guy needs a haircut.'"

It's then that things got a little strange, Frane revealed: "The next morning I'm in the bathroom getting ready and she comes running in the bathroom and she goes, 'Okay, you're going to think this is nuts, but I have to tell you anyway, God just said to me that you're going to meet Dog The Bounty Hunter and he's going to use you guys in a huge way to change lives,'" she said. "And I just started laughing and I said to her, 'Your God antennas are all twisted. That's just ridiculous, just stop it.'"

The idea might have seemed wild at the time, but when Frane received a call in August from Chapman asking for her late husband's help with a landscaping job, she was shocked. "I take the phone away from my ear and I'm looking at it and I'm going, 'What's going on right now?' And I go right back to what my girlfriend said at the hotel. And I'm thinking, 'This is insane,'" she remembered. "And he said, I lost my wife to cancer a few months ago also. And so we ended up having this like hour and a half conversation about what we've been through."

Frane said she's still shocked that she is getting married again after the loss of her husband. "Did I ever thought that I would be with anyone ever again? Absolutely not. I told everyone, my family, friends, everybody that I go to church with, I will never, ever be with anybody ever again," she explained. "And my son even says that he was waiting for me to tell everybody that I was going on a mission to some other country because I just couldn't deal with life without Bob. So I had no plan at all in my life to ever be with anybody again but somehow God brought us together."