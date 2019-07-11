‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Send Well Wishes to Leland Chapman Amid Hospitalization

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are sending well wishes to Leland Chapman following news of his hospitalization. Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s son was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being injured during the family’s first manhunt since Beth Chapman’s death on June 26.

Reports surfaced saying the hospitalization happened after Leland and his father went on the hunt for Edward Morales in Adams County, Colorado on July 9. Morales was charged with domestic violence and pleaded gully to harassment in June. A warrant was issued for his arrest on June 24 after he failed to appear at a hearing.

After locating the suspect, Leland was one of the first members of the team to arrive on the scene and the crew reportedly pounced on Morales to make the arrest. The altercation resulted in Leland tearing his ACL, and he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Leland is set to have surgery next week, meaning he will be in crutches for the upcoming memorial service for Beth in Colorado set for Saturday. The ceremony will be live streamed.

Fans of the reality television family took to Twitter to send well wishes for the injured bounty hunter and television personality.

“[Leland Chapman] IF what I read is true……..plz be careful and thinking of you and hoping for a speedy recovery!!!!” one user wrote on Twitter.

“I hope what’s on blast not true it says you tore your acl. I believe in you,” another fan wrote, hoping the reports are not true.

“Leland I sure hope you heal fast and I hope your boss pays you haha God bless your kiddo,” Another fan wrote on Twitter.

“[Leland] sending healing wishes your way hope for a speedy recovery,” another fan commented.

Leland and Dog have stayed silent on the incident, though reports said the hunt was successful and they were able to take Morales into custody at the Adams County Jail later that day.

Beth died at the age of 51 following a long battle with throat cancer. She was hospitalized at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu days before her death and placed in a medically-induced coma.

The Chapman family has held multiple memorials in her honor since her passing. Saturday’s service will take place at the Heritage Christian Center (14401 E. Exposition Avenue, Aurora, Colorado 80012) from 2-4 p.m. local time. The ceremony will be streamed live on WGNAmerica.com and https://www.facebook.com/DogWGNA/.