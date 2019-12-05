‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Send Support to Duane Chapman After He Combats Fake Reports Saying He Died

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are rallying around Duane “Dog” Chapman as he shoots down yet another hoax claiming he had died. After the Dog’s Most Wanted star took to Twitter Wednesday with photo proof that he’s still alive, asking people to “please stop paying attention” to fake posts about his death, the “Dog Pound” made sure Chapman knew they were all behind him in this difficult time.

PLEASE STOP PAYING ATTENTION TO THE FAKE POSTS ABOUT MY DEATH. I LOVE YOU ALL!! #DOGPOUND!!! pic.twitter.com/1dA71SqOCA — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) December 4, 2019

“I didn’t believe those posts,” one fan replied on Twitter. “You can’t believe anything you see on Facebook anymore. You got too much to live for. Hope whoever started the awful rumor got there 5 seconds of fame they wanted. Peace and Love Dog.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another added, “God bless you Dog and I’m so sorry you and your family are having to go through this,” while plenty of other followers made their voices heard in the replies.

Dog , you are so loved people can’t help but be concerned. I believe Beth told you she was going to make you a legend , and she certainly is keeping her word . You stay strong and I am so looking forward to your movie. Lots of love to you and your family ♥️❤️❣️. — Norma Kennedy (@NormaKe07045480) December 5, 2019

We know your still here dog !!!! We don’t listen to trolls …… 🙏 we need ya — Stephanie methner (@Stephaniemethn2) December 5, 2019

I never believe anything that doesn’t come from family #Dogpound — Amie Nicole PLUMMER (@AmieNicoleAlle3) December 4, 2019

It’s been a tough year for Dog after wife Beth Chapman passed away in June after a battle with cancer. In a November episode of Dog’s Most Wanted, he revealed he was even struggling with suicidal thoughts after she died.

“I’m only been alone as I showered and I had to run out of there without a towel, because I can’t be alone right now. That’s when I start thinking about things,” he said at the time. “And I start to take a nap, and I reached over to touch something and it was the freakin’ dog.”

“I don’t realize yet psychologically that she’s gone and I’ll never ever see her,” he continued. “I don’t realize that. I just hope I don’t live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she’s through the gate. She’s paved the way for me.”

He added, “I want to take a goddamn pain pill so bad. I feel like if I did something to myself right now, and passed away, suicidal, I’d go up to heaven and be like ‘Hi honey,’ and would go, ‘you dumba— why did you do that?’ or would she go ‘wow, you’re here.’”

Photo credit: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images