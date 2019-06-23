‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Plead for Lyssa Chapman to Make Peace With Step-Mom Beth After She Enters Coma

Dog The Bounty Hunter fans bombarded Lyssa Chapman‘s Instagram page with pleas for her to make peace with her stepmother, Beth Chapman, who was put in a medically induced coma overnight.

The Chapman family sent a statement to Hawaii News Now, confirming Chapman was taken to the intensive care unit at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. The family asked fans to pray for Beth, adding that they send their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chapman’s husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman, also asked fans for their prayers on Twitter. “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” he wrote.

After the news broke, fans went to Lyssa’s Instagram page to flood the comments section of her most recent post. On Thursday, Lyssa shared a quote from Lalah Deliah, which reads, “She remembered who she was and the game changed.”

“Lyssa, Go and be with your step mommy, she needs you,” one fan wrote.

“Forgive each other and make peace. That regret will never leave your side. Praying for your family,” another wrote.

“Do you feel better now that shes in a coma? Is that what you call attention seeking? She may not wake up after this but you chose to be petty. Grow the f– up,” one user wrote.

“I hope you made peace with your Family,” another added.

Chapman and Lyssa’s relationship soured in May, when Lyssa did not mention her on Mother’s Day. On May 23, Chapman posted several tweets and reminding Lyssa and fans how important stepmothers are.

“I’m very disappointed today. knowing that not only did my daughter [Lyssa] not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a [Happy Mother’s Day],” Chapman wrote at the time. “She decides to exclude her dad and I from [Abbie’s] graduation. On Friday… I would have moved a mountain to be there.”

Chapman continued, writing that it is “the most hurtful act to not acknowledge the woman who gave you life or The Who saved it. It’s a thankless job sometimes and one that requires patients and forgiveness [I’ve] been blessed with my kids and my bonus kids I love them all equally.”

“My life would not have been the Same without them however at the end when they are not there you wonder if you ever meant anything to them at all,” Chapman wrote in another tweet.

Lyssa later responded in a series of now-deleted tweets, insisting she did write to Chapman on Mother’s Day.

“So just to recap. 1. I did write on Mother’s Day. 2. You had no plans to attend Abbie’s graduation as you’re off island. 3. You and Dad are not blocked and you know it,” Lyssa, 31, wrote.

Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, and it returned last fall. She was given a terminal diagnosis, but remained positive and filmed episodes of WGN’s Dog’s Most Wanted. The series will debut next year.