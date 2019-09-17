Reality

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Wish Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Well After Hospitalization

Duane “Dog” Chapman was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a suspected heart attack, and the reality star has since been receiving support from fans in the wake of his health scare.

Many of Chapman’s fans took to Twitter on Monday after the news of his hospitalization was reported, using the platform to share their well-wishes for the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.

Several people shared prayers for the 66-year-old.

Several users referenced Chapman’s group of fans, the Dog Pound.

TMZ reported that Chapman was taken to a hospital in Colorado on Saturday after feeling a pain in his chest. According to sources, the reality star suffered a possible heart attack and doctors are performing tests to determine the problem. It is unknown whether he will need corrective surgery.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably,” Chapman’s team said in a statement on Twitter. “Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep ’em coming.”

