‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Wish Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Well After Hospitalization

Duane “Dog” Chapman was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a suspected heart attack, and the reality star has since been receiving support from fans in the wake of his health scare.

Many of Chapman’s fans took to Twitter on Monday after the news of his hospitalization was reported, using the platform to share their well-wishes for the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Several people shared prayers for the 66-year-old.

God is with you, you will overcome this and come out on top. I have faith and saying prayers for you dog and your family ,in this trying time. — Susan Marion (@sweetsuzieq71) September 16, 2019

Getting better soon dog 🌈💙in our prayers — lashcandy (@love_hblea01) September 16, 2019

The dog will be in my prayers. Wish him well and a fast and full recovery — Charlene Clark (@BABYDRAGON1122) September 16, 2019

Prayers sent now. Do not leave us 🙏🙏❤️❤️ — Heidi Pontoriero (@PontorieroHeidi) September 16, 2019

Keeping him in my prayers, hope he gets well soon❤️ — Lupii Prieto (@Lupii_Prieto) September 16, 2019

Several users referenced Chapman’s group of fans, the Dog Pound.

Dog you are NOT leaving THE #DOGPOUND #DogsMostWanted — Doug Trexler (@DougTrexler2) September 16, 2019

Sending prayers to @DogBountyHunter and the Chapman family. The #DogPound loves you! 🙏🙏🙏 — Kimberly Plank (@dollbaby312000) September 16, 2019

My thoughts and prayers go out to @DogBountyHunter and his family. Praying for a strong recovery! 🙏🏼 #DogPound — Jordyn Becker (@jordynnnnb1) September 16, 2019

Thank you for keeping us posted. Let Dog know his #dogpound is ordering him to take it easy. We ain’t lettin’ him go anywhere except to bed and rest. He has too many seasons still to go. LOVE YA BROTHER DOG! Now get some REST!😛 — Rob Bisceglia (@KrazyUniverse) September 16, 2019

TMZ reported that Chapman was taken to a hospital in Colorado on Saturday after feeling a pain in his chest. According to sources, the reality star suffered a possible heart attack and doctors are performing tests to determine the problem. It is unknown whether he will need corrective surgery.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably,” Chapman’s team said in a statement on Twitter. “Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep ’em coming.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Bennett Raglin