‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman and Lyssa Chapman Reportedly Reconcile, and Fans Are Relieved

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans couldn’t be more relieved to learn that Duane “Dog” Chapman and his daughter, Lyssa Chapman, are back on good terms after drama surrounding his relationship with late wife Beth Chapman’s former assistant, Moon Angell.

“We’re good, she’s just one of my crazy daughters,” Dog told TMZ last week when asked about his relationship with his daughter, an outspoken critic of Angell after she moved into Dog’s house.

“This is how families do, right?” he joked. “We’re like normal families, right? We’re all nuts.”

Adding that Angell moving out of the house wasn’t the resolving factor, but did help, Dog noted, “I don’t know about the word dysfunctional, but I think we created it.”

Fans of the Chapman family were thrilled to see everyone back on good terms.

Following Dog’s shocking proposal to Angell on The Dr. Oz Show earlier this month, the bounty hunter told Entertainment Tonight he hadn’t planned to pop the question, but was happy she turned him down.

“I swear on my mama and on Beth that [the Dr. Oz proposal] was not rehearsed,” he explained. “And you saw Dr. Oz was even like, ‘Oh my god.’ I knew I was gonna do it way before I done it, and I said, ‘This will stop these rumors.’”

As for if Dog would have possibly moved forward with Angell if she had said yes?

“Yes, I am going to be honest with you, brother. Yeah, I think I would have because it was more accessible,” he admitted. Things would have still been difficult, however, as Angell had previously told him, “‘No one will ever love you like Beth did. You better stop looking for that because there is no woman alive that will ever love you like that.’”

