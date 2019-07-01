‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Reveals Late Wife Beth’s Denver Memorial Date, Thanks Fans

Two days after Beth Chapman‘s memorial service in Hawaii, Duane “Dog” Chapman revealed that her memorial in Denver, Colorado will “tentatively” take place on Saturday, July 13. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star did not announce any other specific details, but said the time and place will be announced at a later date.

Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth. We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, ect. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019

He also thanked fans for their support, writing, “Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth.”

The Denver service will be Beth’s second, as family and friends gathered Saturday at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, one of her favorite places, to say goodbye.

“She said please Hawaiian style… please do this right,” Dog, 66, said at the memorial on Saturday. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

At Beth’s request, her memorial service was open to the public, allowing a crowd of fans and followers to join the family for the emotional ceremony. As videos from the scene showed, the beach was filled with people of all ages gathered around Dog to hear his words.

The memorial included some traditional Hawaiian customs as well. Beth was honored with a chant known as an oli, as well as various prayers. Afterward, a traditional Hawaiian boat was paddled out in her memory.

Fans also reportedly honored Beth with a makeshift tribute to her near the family home. They piled flowers near the memorial, and outside, Dog spoke to reporters. He did his best to keep things light, but said that her death had come on quickly, and he was still processing it.

In addition to their home in Hawaii, Beth and Dog kept a house on the mainland in Colorado. The memorial in Denver will reportedly also be open to the public.

In addition, Beth is getting another memorial service on A&E, the network which made her a reality TV star with Dog the Bounty Hunter. An in memoriam segment will follow a four-hour Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon on Monday, recounting her years on TV and her commitment to her family.

Last Saturday, Beth was hospitalized with breathing trouble and placed in a medically induced coma until her death on Wednesday. She was 51. She had previously beat cancer through a successful 2017 surgery, which was portrayed on the TV documentary Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. About a year later, doctors discovered the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs. In the spring of 2019, she revealed she was not undergoing chemotherapy treatments.