Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Reportedly Spent Late Wife Beth’s Birthday ‘Alone Crying’

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman is still grieving the loss of his wife, Beth Chapman, who died in June. On Oct. 29, Beth would have celebrated her 52nd birthday, making the day more difficult for the Dog’s Most Wanted star. He reportedly spent part of the day alone and in tears.

Sources close to Chapman told TMZ the reality television star spent the day inside in their hometown of Denver. Chapman surrounded himself with photos of Beth and their family, “reflecting on their lives.”

According to the outlet, it was a “tear-filled day” for Chapman. He later called their children and Beth’s friends to talk about “the positive impact she had on their lives.”

Chapman also celebrated Beth’s life on Instagram, sharing a video of her best moments on Dog’s Most Wanted. “There will never be another like you. Happy birthday Beth! We [heart] you,” he wrote in the caption.

TMZ‘s sources said the love Dog received from his fans helped him get through the day. Chapman spent part of the day reading the comments on Beth’s birthday.

Beth died on June 26 following a battle with throat and lung cancers. She completed filming episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted, which wrapped up its first season on Wednesday. In the episode, the Chapman family helped track down Colorado fugitive Leo Trujillo. Other scenes showed Chapman helping Beth use CBD oil during her final months.

Since Beth’s death, life has not been easy for Chapman. He was briefly hospitalized in September, and revealed on Dr. Oz he suffered a pulmonary embolism in the heart. He decided to change his diet and is trying to stop smoking.

Last week, Chapman told PEOPLE he would not start dating after Beth’s death, noting that he will never love anyone as much as he loves Beth.

“When your spouse dies, as a man, I mean as me, so generally probably everybody, you’re released from that obligation of being married,” Chapman said. “So your mind and you go crazy. And then after a while, you realize that never will no one ever love me as much as she did. And I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her.”

He later added, “As long as I’m not alone. If I’m completely alone, then I start thinking about it and crying. If I’m around people, it’s a little easier.”

Dog’s Most Wanted has not been renewed for a second season yet, but Chapman suggested bounties should be more afraid of him without Beth.

“Wait ’till you see Dog without Beth,” Chapman teased on PEOPLE Now. “No more mercy. I mean, once I catch them, they’re gonna get mercy.”

