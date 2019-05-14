Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman Posts Family Photo and Commenters Are Gushing

Fans can’t get enough of the family photo Duane “Dog” Chapman posted to Instagram after spending a Mother’s Day with wife Beth Chapman.

In the photo, Dog stands arm-in-arm with Beth and his son Leland Chapman and daughter-in-law Jamie Chapman.

“We had an amazing Mother’s Day thank you to my son [Leland Chapman] and [Jamie Chapman] for making the journey to be with us on Mother’s Day it meant so much,” Dog captioned the photo.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star tagged a few of his other children, Garry Chapman, Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Chapman, writing, “you kids never let dad down we love you guys wishes [sic] you’d have been here.”

But it was the last sentence of Dog’s caption that fans zeroed in on: “Mom did great.”

“So glad to hear. Prayers and blessing coming your way,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments.

“Prayers for Beth… love seeing this!!” another wrote.

“Beth…you look Amazing…..no matter what is going on…..your an inspiration to say the least…. Much love,” someone else said.

“Happy Mother’s Day !!!!!!! Beth you look beautiful,” another wrote.

Fans weren’t the only ones who commented on the post. Jamie thanked Dog for the kind words and wrote, “We love spending time with you both! Never seems enough,” followed by a heart emoji.

Bonnie wrote, “I wish I could’ve gone. Glad you guys had a good time,” while Cecily left a red heart emoji in the comments.

Beth Chapman spent Mother’s Day morning at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, delivering a speech that marked the first time she publicly spoke about her cancer battle. In her speech, Chapman, 51, alluded to stopping her chemotherapy treatments and relying solely on her faith.

She shared that the return and spread of her cancer was the “ultimate lesson” in a list of many harsh lessons she learned throughout her life — from being in jail, to facing addiction, to losing a child.

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ He will roll his eyes at me, because I know why. Because it’s the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for, and it is the substance of things not known. And although chemotherapy is not my bag, people, sorry, that’s not for me. So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith,” she said on Sunday, according to Celebrity Insider. “This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or me.”

Beth also gushed over Dog, saying that their marriage has been the “greatest part” of her entire life.

“We’ve had an amazing life. We had great fun and we are still having fun,” she said, adding that she still has “a lot to do,” which is why she’s not giving up.

Chapman was initially diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and was declared cancer-free after a procedure documented on Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. But a year later, doctors discovered the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs.

In April, she was hospitalized for having trouble breathing due to fluid buildup in her lungs and was treated accordingly.

Just last week, she revealed to her Twitter followers that her and Dog’s upcoming reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, wouldn’t air until 2020 — alarming some fans when she wrote that she “was hoping to at least see it air.”