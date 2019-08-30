‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Dedicates ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ to Wife Beth Chapman, Reveals New Footage

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman shared another short teaser for Dog’s Most Wanted, the new WGN America series starring himself and the late Beth Chapman. The teaser also serves as a reminder of WGN’s four-night Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon. It did include a few brief new shots as well.

In one shot, Beth is seen sitting in a car, about to get out and telling the “Dirty Dozen” team they have a fugitive on the run. Another shot shows a car backing into another one. The 30-second spot also includes a few scenes featuring Beth from the original Dog the Bounty Hunter show.

“[Dog Pound] this one is for Beth. Share this. Tag us. Retweet it!!” Chapman added in the tweet.

He included the hashtags “break records,” “this is for Beth” and “this one is for Beth.”

Fans were excited to see the new trailer and continue to send condolences to Chapman.

“Your love for your wife shined through your tears this morning during your interview on Fox. You made her memory proud. Thank you for all you and your family do to help protect others,” one person tweeted.

“Retweeted! So excited for [Dog’s Most Wanted] and the Marathon leading up to it! You are amazing and thank you so much for all you do,” another wrote.

WGN America is planning a massive Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon leading up to the debut of the new show. The marathon starts on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET and continues through midnight. The marathon picks up again on Monday at 6 p.m. ET and continues until the end of the day. On Tuesday, the marathon resumes at 6 p.m. ET again.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the marathon kicks off at 7 a.m. ET with Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, the two-hour 2017 A&E special that chronicled Beth’s fight with cancer. After that, more episodes of Dog the Bounty Hunter air non-stop until Dog’s Most Wanted airs at 9 p.m. ET. WGN will repeat the episode immediately afterwards, with two more Dog the Bounty Hunter episodes following to end the night.

The early episodes of the new show were filmed before Beth’s death, but after her cancer returned.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Chapman said in a statement in July. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Bonnie Chapman, 20, daughter of Chapman and Beth, recently told SurvivorNet that seeing new footage of her mother has been difficult.

“It’s really hard I’m not gonna lie,” Bonnie explained. “To see new moments of [my mom] that I haven’t seen… it brings back a flood of emotion. It makes me feel like she’s still here, but then I’m brought back to reality, realizing it’s something that happened in the past, not right now.”

“It’s very vulnerable … It’s unlike anything you could really experience. It’s having the whole world have eyes on you in an intimate way and to have the whole world know exactly what you’re going through.”