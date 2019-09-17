‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Bonnie Chapman Sends Love to Father Duane After Hospitalization

Dog’s Most Wanted star Duane “Dog” Chapman reportedly suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital Monday. His daughter, Bonnie Chapman, shared an old family photo on her Instagram page, sending love to her father. The post has dozens of comments from fans sending her their well-wishes.

The old family photo shows Bonnie as a baby in her father’s arms, with sister Cecily Chapman and her late mother, Beth Chapman, also in the photo.

“Love you, pops,” Bonnie wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji.

Fans from all over the country sent their support to the Chapman family in Bonnie’s comments section.

“Praying for you and your family. Stay strong Dog! Your family needs you,” one person wrote.

“Stay strong Dog! Sending love and prayers,” another wrote.

“Many prayers and blessings to Dog. I also lost my soul mate and grief is very real and if I can make it, Dog can,” another chimed in.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Chapman, 66, was hospitalized after suffering a “heart emergency” that could require surgery. He started feeling pain at his Colorado home before he was rushed to the hospital.

Chapman’s team later issued an official statement, confirming he was seeking medical treatment and declined to go into further details.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably,” Richard Moore tweeted. “Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep ’em coming.”

The official Dog the Bounty Hunter Twitter account retweeted Moore’s statement, adding, “This is an official response from a member of Dog’s Management Team to today’s media stories.”

Chapman’s medical emergency comes almost three months after Beth’s death. His wife died in June after a battle with throat and lung cancer at age 51.

In a heartbreaking interview with PEOPLE last month, Chapman said he thought he should have died before Beth.

“Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it,” Chapman said of his family. “We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first’, you know, because I love my mummy. So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mum did.’”

Chapman continued, “And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’ So I was like, ‘Oh my God, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first.’”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs on WGN America Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images