‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Bonnie Chapman Opens up to Fans About Holidays and Family Ahead of 21st Birthday

Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter stars Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman, is about to celebrate her 21st birthday. To mark the special occasion, she invited her 118,000 Instagram followers to ask her several questions about her family and the holiday season. The conversation with fans came at the end of a difficult year, in which she lost her mother over the summer.

Chapman hosted a Q&A session with fans on Instagram Story, and answered most of the questions that came to her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What makes you happy?” one person asked, to which she responded: “My pets, my boyfriend and art.”

Another person wished her a happy birthday, leading Chapman to clarify, “Not my birthday yet (it’s Monday) but thank you.”

At least one fan had a creative question. “Have you ever [sneaked] out [of] the house when you were younger,” the question read.

“No, I was a really lonely kid and didn’t have many friends,” Chapman replied. “I always followed the rules.”

Chapman often shares her new eye makeup looks with followers, which prompted one fan to ask, “Do you aspire to become a makeup artist ([you’re] fantastic at it).”

“I mean I guess so, but I’m someone who thinks you have to get certified to be a makeup [artist],” Chapman replied. “It’s like you don’t have to be a certified to be a painter or an artist in general.”

The Chapmans split their time between Hawaii and Colorado, so Chapman told one fan she and her father live in Colorado. Chapman said her brother Garry Chapman and cousin Brigette also live there.

One fan asked her if she was feeling any better. “I’m still pretty sick,” Chapman replied.

This question is a reference to Chapman’s hospitalization in late September. At the time, she was rushed to the hospital because of symptoms from sciatica. In early October, she told Yahoo Entertainment that the condition made it difficult to sleep or walk.

Lastly, one fan asked Chapman what her plans are for Christmas and what she hopes to fund under the Christmas tree.

“Don’t really have any plans for Christmas,” she wrote. “I honestly just want makeup, or lashes. I love me some lashes.”

This past year was filled with major changes for Chapman and her family. In June, her mother, Beth Chapman, died at age 51 after a battle with throat and lung cancers. She delivered a powerful speech at her mother’s Celebration of Life memorial service in Aurora, Colorado, saying she “lost my rock” when he mother died.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” Chapman wrote in a June tweet. “I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed.”

Chapman’s parents also returned to television with Dog’s Most Wanted, which became WGN America’s top-rated show during its first season.

Photo credit: Getty Images