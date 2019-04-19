Dog The Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman: What’s Their Net Worth?

It shouldn’t be a surprise, but it is fairly lucrative to be a reality television bounty hunting duo. Duane “Dog” Chapman and wife Beth are both living fairly comfortable when it comes to their net worth. Despite their current personal trials, the pair have worked hard to gain the status they enjoy.

For Dog himself, he is worth around $6 million at 66 years old. Beth comes in a bit lower at $2 million, but neither number is anything to scoff at. And unlike some reality television stars that seem to have fallen into their fame based on their family lives or famous names, the Chapmans had a tougher path to follow before finding their success.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For Dog, it actually took a stay in prison to get on the road to bounty hunting. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the current bounty hunter was once on the other side of law and convicted of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to five years in prison back in 1976, only serving 18 months and losing his marriage in the process. But he walked out of prison with the inspiration to be a bounty hunter.

Mary Beth Chapman, or just Beth, met Dog when she was 19, but didn’t end up working together until the mid-90s. The 51-year-old was the youngest licensed bail bondsman in Colorado history according to Celebrity Net Worth, gaining the honor in 1997 at the age of 29 — only outdone by her own daughter, “Baby” Lyssa Chapman who became licensed at 19. It was around the same time she joined up with Dog for good, leading to their lucrative lives on television in the early 2000s.

Most of the couple’s worth comes from their time on television, starring together on Dog The Bounty Hunter from 2003 until 2012 — officially getting married in 2006. They followed it with 2013s Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, with Beth Chapman also acting as a producer on the series according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is also acting president of the Hawaii Bail Bonds Association.

Dog’s wealth has likely shot a bit higher due to his numerous TV appearances over the years, including appearances on My Name Is Earl, Hawaii Five-O, and several appearances before landing his own show in the late ’90s. He has also authored a pair of books, including his New York Times bestselling autobiography.

The pair have worked hard to get to where they are in life, growing a bond that is currently proving to be important given Beth’s fight against cancer.

Dog has spent most of his time by his wife’s side, be it out to dinner, at the hospital, or filming their upcoming WGN series Dog’s Most Wanted.

Beth had been cancer-free since undergoing surgery in the tail end of 2017, but an emergency throat procedure and hospital stay back in November revealed that her cancer had returned. According to reports, Dog and his family indicated that the cancer is considered incurable.

“My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell,” Dog told the Daily Mail back in March. “I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything.”

He later added, “Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die. …She is my rock and my bodyguard. I will do everything I can to keep her here.”

This certainly hasn’t stopped the couple from working and enjoying life. Beth has indicated in reports that she wants to “spend every moment” with her family and husband. Recently, she had to be rushed to the hospital due to fluid buildup in her lungs. The short stay likely put a scare in fans, but the reality star wasn’t long returning to share her smile online and joke around on social media.

Dog’s Most Wanted is set to premiere sometime in the near future on WGN. Until then, you can keep up with the duo on social media as they film the series.