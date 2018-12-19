‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Teases ‘Greatest Christmas Present Ever’ to Her Fans

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are in for the “greatest Christmas present ever,” star Beth Chapman teased on Twitter Tuesday.

The reality personality took to social media to share the cryptic message with the “Dog Pound,” writing, “#DogPound you guys are getting the greatest #Christmas present ever …wait for it,” and tagging husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, Dog’s son Leland Chapman and his daughter Cecily Chapman.

Fans weren’t sure if what Beth was teasing was an update about her health, as the 51-year-old is currently battling “incurable” cancer, or a return to television after Dog the Bounty Hunter went off the air in 2012. When Beth was first diagnosed with cancer in September 2017, the couple did appear on an A&E special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which chronicled her 13-hour surgery to remove the mass in her throat.

In November 2018, however, Beth was rushed into emergency surgery to remove a “blockage” in her throat that doctors later determined was cancerous. Since the diagnosis, Dog told Us Weekly that she has been trying to keep things as normal as possible, despite the bleak prognosis.

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything,” Dog said. “Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!’”

The family is fighting Beth’s cancer with everything they have, but Dog added that Beth is remaining stubborn in what she is and isn’t willing to do medically.

“Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her. Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it,” he explained. “She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription.”

As for Dog, in addition to trying to keep things as normal as possible, the bounty hunter is relying on his faith.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it… I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” he added. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Beth Chapman