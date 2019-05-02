Here’s When ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Will Publicly Speak About Her Cancer Battle for the First Time

Beth Chapman will speak at a Mother’s Day event at a church in Bradenton, Florida, which will act as her first public speaking event since her cancer diagnosis last fall.

The Source Church shared the news on social media on Sunday, where it announced she’d share a message of “hope, faith and of a Mother’s highest place of honor.” The announcement added that Chapman’s husband and Dog the Bounty Hunter co-star, Duane “Dog” Chapman, will also be in attendance for the “highly anticipated message.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those who don’t live in the Bradenton area but still want to watch, the church will live stream Chapman’s speech via this link starting at 9 a.m. ET and again at 11 a.m. ET on Facebook Live.

Chapman previously called her cancer battle the “toughest battle” of her life when promoting the event earlier this week.

“Fighting cancer is the toughest battle I’ve ever been in,” the 51-year-old told Bradenton radio station Q105. “But my faith in God and the love of my family is helping me through. I am so honored to have been asked by Pastors Ralph and Joanne to share my story with their congregation, especially on Mother’s Day.”

Chapman was initially diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in 2017; after an operation detailed on Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, she was declared cancer-free. But a little over a year later, doctors discovered during an emergency surgery that the cancer had spread to her lungs. She reportedly started chemotherapy soon after.

Dog Chapman told Us Weekly in December that he wasn’t discouraged by the news. “I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it,” he said at the time. “I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. … I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it.”

In the midst of cancer treatments, the Chapmans have been filming for their new WGN America reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted. But in April, Beth was hospitalized after she had trouble breathing, due to fluid buildup in her lungs.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” a statement from the Chapman family read at the time. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate the pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane “Dog” Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

A source told Us Weekly that Beth “hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side. One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.” A different source told the magazine that “doctors drained almost four liters of fluid from her lungs” and that she was “at home resting.”

Beth spoke out against fake reports of her death that circulated the internet last week. She paraphrased a famous Mark Twain quote, assuring her fans that the fake news was a hoax. “The rumors of my death have been highly exaggerated!” she wrote on Facebook aside several laughing emojis. Dog, 66, had taken to Instagram days before that to hint that the rumors were just that — a rumor.

He shared a quote erroneously attributed to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill that read, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put its pants on.”