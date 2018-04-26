See a ‘Dog and Beth Bedtime Moment’ Photo Posted by the Bounty Hunters

Beth Chapman often shares photos of herself and her husband, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, on social media, and the reality personality was at it again recently with a sweet bedtime snap of the pair.

The photo sees the duo cuddled up on a bed in matching onesies emblazoned with moose, with Beth wearing a pink onesie and Dog opting for navy blue.

“A Dog and Beth Bedtime moment,” Beth captioned the moment. “#matchingonesies #matchymatchy.”

Beth recently shared a set of photos from the couple’s Easter celebrations in Hawaii, giving fans a glimpse at the pair’s sun-soaked celebrations.

One snap saw the couple pose for an Easter photo together, with Beth wearing a white floral dress and Dog opting for a yellow plaid shirt.

“Happy Easter from Hawaii,” Beth wrote.

She also shared a close-up of a bouquet of flowers Dog had gotten her, writing, “Beautiful Easter flowers from my amazing thoughtful husband.”

The snaps indicate that the couple is as strong as ever, something Dog proved when he stood by Beth’s side as she battled throat cancer. Beth underwent surgery to remove the Stage II mass in September and has been deemed cancer-free. In November, Beth and Dog appeared in an A&E special, Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which chronicled Beth’s journey.

“When we made a pledge many years ago,” Dog told People in November. “I said I’d love her in sickness and in health until death do us part. And that truth has really, really come alive in my mind. And I have to stand on that; I gave her an oath that I would love her forever. And thank God it’s not till death do us part at this point.”

On camera during the special, Dog said, “If you love me, Lord, you’ll let me die first. Don’t let me bury Bethy.”

“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” he added. “[The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

