Beth Chapman and ‘Mini’ Daughter Celebrate Easter With Funny Faces

It looks like the Dog the Bounty Hunter family didn’t take themselves too seriously while getting in some serious family time this weekend.

Beth Chapman spent time goofing off with her 24-year-old daughter Cecily Chapman over the holiday, celebrating the Easter holiday with some funny filters and silly faces.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fooling around with @icEciLy Happy Easter my mini fo sho pic.twitter.com/Wc8YefVoZF — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) April 2, 2018

“Fooling around with [Cecily] Happy Easter my mini fo sho,” she captioned a photo of the mother-daughter duo playing around with a bunny wearing sunglasses filter on Snapchat.

The A&E family has had its differences in the past, but appear to have made up by the time Beth went through a cancer scare this summer.

The former bounty hunter underwent risky throat surgery this fall after developing Stage 2 throat cancer.

Although there was a significant chance that the cancer would remain after the surgery, Beth and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman were relieved to find out that she was cancer-free soon after her recovery.

Fans of the former A&E show Dog the Bounty Hunter have been rallying for the series’ return after the couple starred in Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives in November. The two-hour special followed the family’s journey through Beth’s cancer diagnosis, surgery and cancer-free celebration.

The short-lived return to the television reignited loyal fans’ love for the show, and they have been begging the network to bring back a show featuring the family formerly known for their work in bounty hunting.

A&E continues to air reruns of the family’s eight-season run from 2004 to 2012, but fans are looking for new content from the family.

Though the Chapmans have expressed interest in returning to reality TV, they have decided to give up the bounty hunting business following Beth’s cancer struggle.

With the danger that follows the profession, Beth said it was time for her to step back from the family business, while Dog decided to leave his longtime job so his wife wouldn’t worry about his safety when he wasn’t home.

“I don’t know that he’s looked for a job in the past 40 years, but we gotta change because we need longevity,” Beth told TooFab in November. “We have small children, we have people counting on us. It doesn’t mean that our stance on the criminal justice system has changed, it means that we may want to change.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Beth Chapman