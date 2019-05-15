‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Pens Sweet Mother’s Day Message, and Fans Are Weeping

Cecily Chapman’s Mother’s Day message to Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth is making fans of the family feel things.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter personality had fans inspired to honor their mothers after she posted the touching tribute to the Chapman family matriarch, featuring a photo of Beth posting with her Mercedes Benz with an appropriate license plate which read: “MRSDOG.”

“To the most beautiful woman in the universe Happy Mother’s Day!” Cecily wrote Sunday. “I love you to the moon and back a million times.”

“You’re such an inspiration to the world not only me, you’ve lifted so many people up with your Courageous Spirit. You are the strongest person with a life filled with love from near and far,” she added in the caption of the photo. “I’m so proud of you with all the accomplishments you have made. Nothing in this world will ever keep you away from me. You’ve guided me in my best times and in my worst times, you’ve always been there to except(sic) me for me. I’ll carry out your legacy forever.”

The touching tribute for the reality star left fans of the Bounty Hunter family feeling inspired, taking to the comments section to send happy thoughts and prayers their way.

“Complete inspiration!! Beautiful picture, awesome woman and family. Continued prayers,” one fan commented.

“Happy mothers DAY BETH YOU INSPIRED ME FROM MY WORST NIGHTMARE JAIL DRUGS AN NOW IVE GOT MY CHILDERN ALL BECAUSE I LISTENED AN LEARNED THANK YOU BETH I WORKED HARD,” Another fan wrote, crediting the Dog the Bounty Hunter star for her the new stage in her life.

“She looks absolutely beautiful. Praying so very hard for y’all!” another Instagram user said of Beth.

“I love your shoes! And your license plate and your car. And your outfit.l! THESE SHOES ROCK!” another user commented.

Beth spent her Mother’s Day discussing her “incurable” cancer diagnosis and her relationship hit husband Duane “Dog” Chapman at The Source Church in Florida.

“I don’t go to God and go….why did I get cancer? He will roll his eyes at me, because I know why — because it’s the ultimate test of faith. It’s the evidence of things hoped for and it’s the substance of things not known,” she said in a speech during the visit.

Beth continued, “Chemotherapy is not my bag people. that is not for me. For me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or to me.”