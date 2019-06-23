‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman’s Coma: Everything We Know

Beth Chapman was put into a medically-induced coma this weekend, and fans are scrambling to find news on her status.

Chapman has been battling cancer for years now, with just a few intermittent breaks in the action. The reality star has recently made waves with her strong rhetoric about treatment choices and faith, and many are concerned for her well-being.

Late on Saturday night and early on Sunday morning, fans learned that Chapman was back in the hospital. Honolulu News Now was the first to report that she had been placed in a medically-induced coma, and since then there have been no concrete updates.

Chapman beat throat cancer once before, and many fans are hopeful she can do it again. Last time, she had a tumor surgically removed from her throat before undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments. The illness reared its ugly head again last fall, and now it looks like Chapman is taking a different approach.

Here is a breakdown of Chapman’s weekend in the hospital and what we know so far.

Prayers

Late on Saturday night, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” appealed to fans for prayers on Twitter. He did not offer any specifics on her status, but his dedicated followers responded without hesitation.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now,” he wrote, “Thank you love you.”

Hospitalized

Family: Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma at Queen’s https://t.co/XwKFvm4Gug — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

It was after that that local news reported on Beth Chapman’s hospitalization. She was reportedly taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Queen’s Medical Center near the family’s home in Hawaii.

Chapman was reportedly put in a medically-induced coma, and the family confirmed the news. Beyond that, no real details were made available.

Choking

On Sunday afternoon,TMZ reported that the cause of Chapman’s hospitalization was a choking emergency. Sources reportedly told the outlet that a 9-1-1 call was made from Chapman’s home about a “choking situation” — likely similar to the breathing emergency she faced back in November.

The insiders added that Chapman remains in a coma at this time, but gives no word on when she might wake up.

Thankful

In a statement to Honolulu News Now, the Chapman family said that they “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.” They also added their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

There is no doubt that fans have been behind Chapman every step of the way with her cancer battle. The reality star has stayed open with fans as well, encouraging them to share their pain and their victories to keep cancer awareness up.

Bonnie

On a flight home — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 23, 2019

Chapman’s 20-year-old daughter, Bonnie, informed fans that she was “on a flight home” on Sunday shortly after the news broke. She attends college on the U.S. mainland, so the trip will be long, but for Bonnie it appears to be worth it. Fans sent encouraging messages to her as well.

Chemotherapy

Chapman alarmed fans last month when she implied that she was no longer accepting chemotherapy treatments. The acclaimed bounty hunter spoke at the Source Church in Bradenton, Florida on Mother’s Day, about how faith has aided her in her struggle. Chapman went so far as to say that chemotherapy is “not my bag.”

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith,” she said to the crowd. “It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

Chapman called cancer the “ultimate test of faith,” and her “ultimate lesson.”

“And it will either be taught to me or to you,” she added.

Controversy

Rather than chemotherapy, Chapman is reportedly undergoing “alternative treatments,” allowing her to avoid the adverse effects of the debilitating radiation while still holding her symptoms at bay. However, not all fans are on board for this approach as they have frequently revealed in comments on her most recent social media posts.

“Oh miss beautiful,” one fan wrote. “The news is saying you have decided to stop chemo. Please rethink that. My husband’s aunt done the same and then sadly regretted it after. And it was [too] late. Please please think this through 10000 percent.”

“Beth, I read you are choosing alternative therapies for [your] illness instead of chemo/radiation. I hope this is just a rumor. If you turn your back on modern medicine and go this route I can assure you nothing good will come of it,” added another.

Recent Surgery

Chapman seemed to be cancer-free following her treatment in 2017. However, in November she was rushed to the hospital where a new blockage in her throat had to be removed. After that, they reportedly found that the cancer had spread to her lungs, and for all intents and purposes, it was now terminal.

Reality TV

This health crisis has not stopped Chapman from showing fans an inside look at her life on reality TV — far from it. Back in 2017, Chapman documented her cancer battle and her throat surgery in an A&E documentary special called Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. Right now, there are no plans for a follow-up, although Chapman is expected to take part in the new series Dog’s Most Wanted, due out some time next year on WGN.