‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Celebrates New ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Show in Midst of Cancer Battle

Beth Chapman is in the middle of a fight with cancer, but was in a celebratory mood Monday after WGN America announced a new show starring her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman.

“We’re back! #DogPound meet [WGN America], an exceptional network who heard your plea to bring us back now everyone follow [WGN America] and use #DogWgna when saying thank you,” she wrote.

On Monday, WGN announced Dog’s Most Wanted, a new show about tracking wanted fugitives across the county. Production on WGN’s first unscripted show in five years will start early this year. The show will be produced by Dorsey Pictures, which also produced Guiding Alaska, World’s Weirdest Creepy Cures, Armageddon Arsenals and Ultimate Sportsman’s Lodge.

“America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade,” WGN America president Gavin Harvey said. “In this brand-new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough-as-nails crime fighters.”

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system,” Chapman, 66, added. “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

Chapman and Beth previously starred in Dog The Bounty Hunter, which ran more than 200 episodes on A&E. The series spawned the CMT spinoff Dog and Beth: On The Hunt and an A&E special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which aired in November 2017.

Fight of Their Lives chronicled Beth’s fight with throat cancer. At the end of the special, she was declared cancer-free, but it returned more than a year later. Beth needed emergency surgery related to a throat blockage, and doctors confirmed her cancer has returned. After undergoing the surgery in Los Angeles, she reportedly returned to Colorado against doctor’s orders. Chapman also said his wife was not taking medications prescribed by her doctors.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it… I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” he told Us Weekly in December. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

It is not known if Dog’s Most Wanted‘s format will cover Beth’s cancer battle. A premiere date has not been set.