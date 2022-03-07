Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman’s Daughter Reveals OnlyFans Account

Duane Chapman’s stepdaughter Cecily Chapman has made the jump to OnlyFans, leaving TV viewers shocked. Cecily is the eldest daughter of Chapman’s late wife Beth, and has been a reality TV star since she 11 years old. Now at 28 years old, she is not holding anything back no matter what her stepfather is doing with his life.

Cecily posted a photo on her Instagram Story last month announcing her entry into the OnlyFans market. She faced away from the camera wearing nothing in the picture, and while she covered herself with a peach emoji it was pretty clear what she was going for. She included a link to her new OnlyFans page where she charges $15 per month for access to explicit content. In her bio, she describes herself as a “reality TV star and entrepreneur.”

OnlyFans was created as a site for content creators to host exclusive content for paying subscribers only, and from the beginning, it was strongly associated with sexual content. Back in August, CNBC reported that the site had 2 million active creators and 130 million users in total. OnlyFans charges a 20 percent fee for all transactions made through the site.

The website saw huge surges in growth when celebrities began to join it. A major milestone came in April of 2020 when Beyoncé mentioned OnlyFans in her remix of “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion. A few months later, actress Bella Thorne created an account out of frustration after private nude photos were stolen from her by hackers. She released the photos herself and then created an OnlyFans account to further reclaim control of the fiasco.

Thorne and other stars who have joined have been criticized by less famous OnlyFans creators for disrupting a marketplace that they relied on, however. So far, no such criticisms seem to have been leveled against Chapman – at least not publicly. Other famous users include rappers Cardi B and Bhad Bhabie, but not all OnlyFans creators provide the same level of explicit material.

It’s not clear what kind of content is on Chapman’s page, but she has 60 posts there at the time of this writing. Chapman broke up with her fiance last year in a dramatic saga that had fans heated on social media. She hasn’t shared many personal details on her life since then, but maybe her OnlyFans subscribers will learn more.