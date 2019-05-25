‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Reveals Daughter’s Graduation Photos Amid Feud With Stepmom Beth

Lyssa Chapman isn’t letting a nasty online feud with stepmother Beth Chapman spoil her daughter Abbie Chapman’s special moment. The teen recently graduated high school and while her grandmother wasn’t present for her big day, mom Lyssa is plenty proud of her eldest child.

On Saturday she shared photos of her daughter, along with a special message about her future ahead. The first picture in the series posted on Instagram by Lyssa featured the word “Grad” written down the side, with a message about never settling “for less than success.”

In her caption, Lyssa waxed nostalgic about raising Abbie, 17, recalling “diapers, first words, first steps, boo-boos, summer camps,” and more.

“Feels like I saw the past 17 years of, diapers, first words, first steps, boo-boos, summer camps, homework, smilies, tears and everything in between pass before my eyes watching her walk to grab that diploma,” Lyssa wrote. “My sweet Abbie, you’re going to do amazing things in this world. This is time to look around, figure out what you want and go get it !”

The graduation was nearly marred by controversy, but Lyssa was quick to shut it down. Problems arose when Beth tweeted that her stepdaughter hadn’t acknowledged her “on Mother’s Day” and kept her and Duane “Dog” Chapman from Abbie’s graduation. Lyssa bit back on Twitter, rejecting all Beth’s claims.

She said on the social media site that she “did write on Mother’s Day,” and did not exclude them from the graduation. Lyssa added that Beth never intended to attend, as she was away when it happened. She also addressed a separate claim Beth made to another Twitter users the Lyssa had blocked her, writing that they “are not blocked and you know it.”

Beth isn’t Lyssa’s biological mother. She’s one of several stepchildren whom Beth often calls her “bonus” kids. The reality TV star did so in an earlier tweet, seemingly about Lyssa allegedly not contacting her on Mother’s Day.

“It’s the most hurtful act not to acknowledge the woman who gave you life or [the one who] save it. It’s a thankless job sometimes and one that requires [patience] and forgiveness,” Beth wrote on Twitter. “[I’ve] been blessed with my kids and my bonus kids I love them equally.”

A fan responded to the tweet, saying it was “very sad” to see their relationship come to this, as Beth was “always on [Lyssa’s] side about everything.” She responded saying that she is “still on her side,” but added, “[I’m] just disappointed at her priorities and her choices.”