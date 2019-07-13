‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Reminds Fans of Stepmother Beth’s Memorial Details

Beth Chapman’s Colorado memorial service is just hours away, and her stepdaughter, “Baby Lyssa” Chapman, wants to make sure her fans know all the details. In a graphic posted on her Instagram account, Lyssa, 32, reminded her followers that the service will run from 4-6 p.m. ET (1-3 p.m. PT). For those unable to attend in person, it will be live streamed on wgnamerica.com and on the Dog’s Most Wanted Facebook page.

The reminder has been liked more than 18,000 times and received tons of comments from fans sending well wishes.

“Why Beth? I wish she could of stayed with us longer …. she had so much more life and love to give,” one fan wrote. “Times like these (and I’m sorry god) I question god…. why would he let this happen to Beth? I hate questioning god but I am just being honest.”

Another admirer wrote, “I really wish I could attend!!!! She is truly an Angel now…… RIP BETH. Im so thankful we will be able to watch Live!!!!!!!”

A third added, “She’s so beautiful. What a tremendous loss to everyone prayers to your family May she rest in paradise.”

WGN America, who is hosting the live stream of the service, will be the network airing Dog’s Most Wanted, the Chapman family’s upcoming reality show. Beth will be a part of the show, being as she already filmed episodes. Since her passing, her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, has watched some footage of her from the show, and it brought him to tears.

“I mean, I’ve already looked at some of [the footage,] OK, and I see her and I hear her and I freaking start bawling ’cause it happened,” Dog told Entertainment Tonight. “I just instantly start crying … so, I think it’s also therapeutic that you have those. You know, if you lose a loved one, then you have the little pictures you look at. But I have her alive in that show.”

Dog’s Most Wanted does not have a premiere date as of press time.

Photo Credit: A&E