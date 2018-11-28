Dog the Bounty Hunter Team Asks for Prayers Amid Return of Beth Chapman’s Cancer

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s team is welcoming prayers after wife Beth Chapman was rushed into emergency surgery Tuesday, amid reports that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s throat cancer had returned.

Sharing news of Beth being taken into surgery on Dog’s official Facebook page Tuesday, “Team Dog” added, “Prayers are welcomed please. This is happening today.”

In the attached story, TMZ reported that Beth was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning with a “blockage” in her throat caused by a “large mass.” She was prepped for surgery just before noon local time, and emerged from the procedure just after 2 p.m.

During the surgery, TMZ reports that surgeons discovered her cancer had returned, calling it “too early to give a prognosis” but “serious.” Beth and her family are now reportedly “evaluating treatment options.”

Attorney for the Chapmans, Andrew Brettler, also described Beth’s condition as “serious,” but the rest of the Chapman family has remained silent on social media.

Beth first announced she had been diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer in September 2017 and underwent surgery deemed successful in removing the cancer soon after, all of which was chronicled on the A&E documentary Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

“As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,’” Beth said in a statement to Radar Online at the time.

“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” she continued. “My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”

“I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come,” Beth concluded. “I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this very challenging time.”

